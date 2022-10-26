Ram Setu box office day 1 collection: Biggest opener for Akshay Kumar in 2022 mints 15 crore, beats Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Ram Setu starring Akshay Kumar is off to a good start at the domestic box office. The film, which was released on October 25, earned ₹15 nett crore in India on its opening day. Ram Setu has become Akshay’s best opening film this year after his films Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan failed to perform well at the box office after releasing in theatres. Akshay’s last film Cuttputlli had an OTT release. Also read: Ram Setu movie review

Despite mixed reviews, Ram Setu has seen good day-one business. Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God also released on October 25 with Ram Setu. On the opening day, the collections of Ram Setu were way ahead of Thank God, as per reports.

As per a report in boxofficeindia.com, Ram Setu saw an opening of ₹15 crore, which is second best for a Hindi original film in 2022, after only Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva, which was released on September 9 in Hindi and many regional languages. As per the report, the mass circuits in states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and states in central India are responding well to Ram Setu.

The collections of Ram Setu are also almost double of Raksha Bandhan, which was the last theatrical release of Akshay, and had also released on a holiday, though not as big as the Diwali holiday weekend. The family drama had collected around ₹8 crore on its first day of release on August 11.

In Ram Setu, Akshay Kumar plays Dr Aryan Kulshreshtha, an archaeologist, who is tasked with proving whether Ram Setu – the bridge between India and Sri Lanka described in Valmiki’s Ramayana – is a man-made structure. He is joined on his expedition by Jacqueline Fernandez, who plays an environmentalist named Dr Sandra, and Satya Dev as AP, their local guide in Sri Lanka. Ram Setu also stars Pravesh Rana, Nasser and Nushrrat Bharuccha, and is directed by Abhishek Sharma.

