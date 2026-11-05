Ramayana box office collection day 1 (updated live): Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film takes a smashing start, breezes past 25 crore by afternoon

The biggest and grandest Indian film has arrived in theatres in magnificent style. Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana released worldwide on Thursday, November 5, ahead of the Diwali weekend in India. The ₹1600-crore Part One is the most expensive Indian film ever made. Advance bookings indicated a strong start, and positive reviews have ensured that. Ramayana has taken off at the box office on its opening day.

Ramayana advance bookings set records

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

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Advance bookings for Ramayana opened on Dussehra, 15 days before release. After a disagreement between the exhibitors and distributors was sorted out last week, the pre-sales began in full flow. By the time of its release, Ramayana had already sold tickets worth ₹200 crore worldwide. Of this, over ₹120 crore was in India alone. The opening day accounted for ₹45 crore in gross in India. All the signs pointed to a massive day one for Ramayana.

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Ramayana box office update

{{^usCountry}} Ramayana is seeing houseful shows even on Thursday morning in many parts of India. While the advance bookings did not reach the monumental levels that Dhurandhar 2 had earlier this year, the film is still on course for a record-breaking opening. By 2 PM on release day, Ramayana had earned ₹26.44 crore net in India. This is largely on the back of some good performance by the Hindi version. Despite Yash’s presence as Ravana, the Kannada version has started slowly, contributing only ₹3.22 crore so far. Of the other versions, Telugu has fared well, while Malayalam and Tamil are just filling the ranks. Ramayana eyes Bollywood’s day one record {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramayana is seeing houseful shows even on Thursday morning in many parts of India. While the advance bookings did not reach the monumental levels that Dhurandhar 2 had earlier this year, the film is still on course for a record-breaking opening. By 2 PM on release day, Ramayana had earned ₹26.44 crore net in India. This is largely on the back of some good performance by the Hindi version. Despite Yash’s presence as Ravana, the Kannada version has started slowly, contributing only ₹3.22 crore so far. Of the other versions, Telugu has fared well, while Malayalam and Tamil are just filling the ranks. Ramayana eyes Bollywood’s day one record {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive How much did Ramayana earn at the box office by 1 PM on opening day? Ramayana collected ₹22.60 crore net in India by 1 PM on its opening day. The Hindi version drove much of the early business, while the Kannada version had earned ₹3 crore at that point. How much did Ramayana make from advance bookings before release? The film had sold tickets worth ₹200 crore worldwide by its release, according to the article. Its opening day accounted for ₹45 crore in gross advance sales in India. Can Ramayana beat Dhurandhar 2's opening-day box office record? Ramayana was expected to cross ₹70 crore net on its opening day and surpass Jawan’s ₹75 crore haul. Its target was Dhurandhar 2’s all-time day-one record of ₹102 crore.

Given its solid advance booking, Ramayana was certain to cross the ₹70 crore net mark on opening day. This means the film will cross the opening-day hauls of blockbusters such as Pathaan ( ₹57 crore), Animal ( ₹63 crore), and Drishyam 2 ( ₹62 crore). It should also beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan ( ₹75 crore). But the real target for Ramayana will be the all-time day-one record, set by Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, which minted ₹102 crore on its opening day earlier this year.

All about Ramayana

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Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is planned as a two-part film. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The first released worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is set for Diwali 2028.