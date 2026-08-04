Ramayana costume designers defend Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta's looks amid backlash: ‘This is our interpretation’

There is no denying that the trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, generated huge expectations, but it also sparked widespread debate online. While many viewers appreciated the movie's grandeur, visual effects, and star-studded cast, some raised their eyebrows at its costumes. Sai's costume as Sita, particularly the blouses, was highlighted, while Lara Dutta's costume as Kaikeyi, especially the border saree and blouse, drew comparisons to TV mythological shows from social media users. Now, the movie's costume designers, Rimple and Harpreet Narulah, have reacted to the online uproar.

They expected people to have strong opinions

Ramayana designers address backlash over Sai Pallavi's costume and Lara Dutta's 'TV serial' look.

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Speaking to TOI, Rimple said they always knew the film would spark discussion because the Ramayana holds a special place in people's hearts. She said they knew that, since the Ramayana is an epic that has existed within the collective consciousness of several generations, opinions regarding casting, costumes, and visual effects were bound to arise. What they hadn’t expected was the negativity associated with those opinions, but they always knew something like this would happen.

One of the major controversies following the trailer's release concerned the outfit Sai wore in her portrayal of Sita. In response to the controversy, Rimple clarified that this was her personal interpretation of the look of the goddess whom she grew up worshipping. “When I close my eyes and think of Goddess Sita, I don't think about archaeological authenticity. I wanted my Goddess, the one sitting in my mandir, to look like the image that has lived in my consciousness. That was a deliberate choice,” she explained.

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{{^usCountry}} She also added that there are no pieces of clothing from the Treta Yuga that could serve as a direct reference for them. Rather, they drew inspiration from the artistic renderings people have seen for generations. “There aren't preserved garments from that period that we can simply recreate. We've all grown up seeing calendar art, miniature paintings, temple imagery and Raja Ravi Varma's interpretations. Ramayana itself has been interpreted differently across cultures and countries. This is our interpretation,” she noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also added that there are no pieces of clothing from the Treta Yuga that could serve as a direct reference for them. Rather, they drew inspiration from the artistic renderings people have seen for generations. “There aren't preserved garments from that period that we can simply recreate. We've all grown up seeing calendar art, miniature paintings, temple imagery and Raja Ravi Varma's interpretations. Ramayana itself has been interpreted differently across cultures and countries. This is our interpretation,” she noted. {{/usCountry}}

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About Lara Dutta's Kaikeyi look

Harpreet was equally concerned about the criticism against Lara's costumes as Kaikeyi, particularly regarding her saree, border work and blouse. He explained that everything, from colours to the design, has been carefully thought out to convey her emotional state. He remarked that the green in her costume represented motherhood, while the deep maroon reflected the emotional strength and darkness of the decision she had to make. He explained that she was torn between her own son and Rama, emphasising that every colour was chosen with intention. He also noted that people sometimes reacted too quickly before understanding the thought behind it.

The designers want audiences to watch the film first

The designers said they hope viewers judge the costumes only after experiencing the complete film and understanding the larger vision behind it. Harpreet added that the project was their attempt to make an ancient epic speak visually to a new generation, emphasising that there was thought behind every thread. Hoping to appeal to viewers, Harpreet urged the audience not to pass judgment prematurely, but rather to watch and experience it before forming an opinion.

About the film

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Produced by Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor (Lord Rama and Lord Parshurama), Sai Pallavi (Goddess Sita), Yash (Ravana), Sunny Deol (Lord Hanuman), Ravi Dubey (Lakshman), Lara Dutta (Queen Kaikeyi), Arun Govil (King Dasharath), Kajal Aggarwal (Mandodari), Rakul Preet Singh (Shurpanakha), Vivek Oberoi (Vidyutjihva), Kunal Kapoor (Lord Indra), Raghav Juyal (Meghanad), Sheeba Chaddha (Manthara), Indira Krishnan (Kaushalya), while Anupam Kher lends his voice to Jatayu.

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is possibly one of the most ambitious productions, with a budget of ₹4,000 crore. Ramayana: Part One is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026, with Part Two arriving in Diwali 2027.