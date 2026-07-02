'Ramayana deliberately had bad VFX in Ranbir Kapoor intro for free marketing,' claims creator who visited film's set

A content creator who visited the sets of Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming epic Ramayana has now made an explosive claim, purportedly after speaking to crew members. Dhruv Parikshit, who makes videos on films and cinema, recently visited the Ramayana sets, and later claimed that the film’s makers released a ‘nerfed’ version of Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Rama glimpse to start discussions and debates for ‘free marketing’.

Creator claims Ramayana makers nerfed their own teaser

Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana films.

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Earlier this week, the makers of Ramayana held a creators’ day on the film's sets. A number of content creators visited the sets and met the director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra, and actors Yash and Ranbir Kapoor. Dhruv, who was one of the attendees, first shared a bunch of pictures on his Instagram and then videos of his experience on Wednesday. In the comments section of one of the videos, he was asked about the VFX work and whether it was incomplete. He replied, “Yes, it was incomplete. But the vision they have, I genuinely can't put it into words. The scenes I witnessed there were on the level of Avatar. I'm not exaggerating, they're truly cooking something wonderful. The character designs and the world of Ramayana feel incredibly immersive.”

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{{^usCountry}} The creator then added, “I also got a chance to talk to one of their VFX artists. He told me that the creators deliberately uploaded a nerfed version of the Rama glimpse. They had better versions of those scenes, yet they intentionally chose to release the incomplete one. Why? Because discussions and criticism across the internet translate into free marketing.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The creator then added, “I also got a chance to talk to one of their VFX artists. He told me that the creators deliberately uploaded a nerfed version of the Rama glimpse. They had better versions of those scenes, yet they intentionally chose to release the incomplete one. Why? Because discussions and criticism across the internet translate into free marketing.” {{/usCountry}}

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However, by Thursday, Dhruv had deleted his reply to the original comment and added another in its place. “VFX pe kaam chal raha hai, and kaafi accha kaam ho bhi Gaya hai. Humko kuch incomplete footages bhi dikhaye the and i believe vo already complete ho chuke hain mahino pahle hi (Work on the VFX is ongoing and it is good. We were shown some incomplete footage but I believe it is all complete). And bhai, character designs!! They're gorgeous! They're absolutely wonderful. It is more like a very beautiful fantasy world, but in an Indian setting. It is going to be a great theatrical experience,” he wrote. However, screenshots of the original comment were soon doing the rounds of the internet.

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About the Rama glimpse

Earlier this year, the makers of Ramayana released the first teaser of the film called the Rama glimpse. It showed Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, the film’s protagonist. While the asset was praised for its scale and grandeur, many criticised the VFX and CGI in it as well as the design of some of the rakshashas Lord Rama was showed fighting. The film’s team later assured viewers that all shortcomings would be ironed out before the film’s release.

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Ramayana stars Ranbir, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, and Sunny Deol in lead roles. The film’s part 1 will release ahead of Diwali 2026 with part 2 releasing a year later.