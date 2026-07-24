Ramayana trailer postponed hours before release after Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film lands Hollywood giant for distribution

After the trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious epic Ramayana was unveiled to select media and fans at a grand event in Delhi last week, it was revealed that the four-minute trailer will be released to the general public on July 24, Friday. On Thursday, reports claimed that the trailer launch will take place early on Friday morning, coinciding with the film’s team’s panel at the San Diego Comic Con. However, just hours before the planned release, producer Namit Malhotra announced that it was postponed ‘for a later date’. The reason, however, was pleasant. Namit also informed in a note shared on social media that the film has landed with Sony Pictures Entertainment for international distribution.

Ramayana trailer postponed

Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana films.

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On Thursday, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash joined director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra for a panel at the San Diego Comic Con. It was expected that the trailer will be released to the world at 8 AM, hours after the panel’s conclusion. However, early on Friday morning, Namit Malhotra took to Instagram to announce it had been pushed to a later date. “Today is a very special moment for our "Ramayana", my dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. In light of the above we will be launching our trailer now globally at a later date,” he wrote.

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‘Ramayana will be shown to the world like a major Hollywood film’

{{^usCountry}} Namit added that the international distribution deal with a major Hollywood player like Sony will allow the film to be shown to the world ‘like any major global Hollywood film. “In over 100 years of indian cinema this will become a moment of great pride where Ramayana will be shown to the entire world like any major global Hollywood film. This is special as it opens the door for people of the world to discover the richness of our culture and our stories with renewed pride and enthusiasm,” his note further read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Namit added that the international distribution deal with a major Hollywood player like Sony will allow the film to be shown to the world ‘like any major global Hollywood film. “In over 100 years of indian cinema this will become a moment of great pride where Ramayana will be shown to the entire world like any major global Hollywood film. This is special as it opens the door for people of the world to discover the richness of our culture and our stories with renewed pride and enthusiasm,” his note further read. {{/usCountry}}

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Namit concluded his message to the fans with a token of gratitude. “I thank all the fans and the believers of Ramayana to help make this happen. The youth of our country are our future, let's all do the best we can to protect our future.”

All about Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part epic with the first part releasing in theatres this November. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, apart from Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, and a large ensemble cast.