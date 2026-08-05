Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir does not want 'failed attempt' to be compared with Ramayana: 'No shame in admitting...'

There have been countless adaptations of Ramayana for the screen, both big and small. And while many have won acclaim and won over the audiences, a few have irked the masses, too. The 2024 film Adipurush falls in the latter category. The Om Raut directorial was panned by critics and loathed by audiences as it became Bollywood's biggest box-office bomb. Now, as Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is set to release, many fans are comparing the two films, something Adipurush's dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir warns against.

Manoj Muntashir on Ramayana

Ramayana vs Adipurush: Manoj Muntashir wants no comparisons between the two.

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Speaking to the media in Mumbai on Tuesday, the lyricist and writer hoped the Ramayana would be a success and praised Yash for his portrayal of Ravana. “Yash is a very good actor, and there is no doubt in this. My best wishes will be with every film that brings our story to the world stage. I have a lot of best wishes for Ramayana,” he said.

While addressing the comparisons, Manoj Muntashir added, “It is better not to compare Ramayana with Adipurush. There should be no shame in admitting that Adipurush couldn't meet the expectations. People who are associated with the film made it with a lot of effort, but it was a failed attempt. I am very proud that Adipurush's music has reached the people. The film's music is a big hit. I hope that the music of 'Ramayana' matches the music of 'Adipurush' and goes beyond that.”

The ill-fated Adipurush

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{{^usCountry}} Adipurush starred Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. The film was mounted on a massive budget of ₹550 crore, but tanked after a big opening. Negative word of mouth led to it halting its run over ₹200 crore short of breaking even. The film was mired in controversies over its dialogue and depictions of Ravana and Lord Rama. Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adipurush starred Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. The film was mounted on a massive budget of ₹550 crore, but tanked after a big opening. Negative word of mouth led to it halting its run over ₹200 crore short of breaking even. The film was mired in controversies over its dialogue and depictions of Ravana and Lord Rama. Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana {{/usCountry}}

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The trailer for Ramayana was recently released and opened with Yash introduced as Ravana. He is seen emerging from the shadows before entering his grand palace and declaring his rule over the three worlds. Ranbir Kapoor appears as Lord Rama, while Arun Govil plays King Dasharatha, introducing Rama to the people of Ayodhya. The trailer also gives a glimpse of Rama and Sita's wedding, with Sai Pallavi playing Sita. The trailer also introduces Lakshmana, played by Ravie Dubey.

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Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravie Dubey, the film also stars Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while Ramayana: Part 2 is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027.