Rana Daggubati recalls Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji ‘kidnapping’ him for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani cameo while he was shooting another film

Rana Daggubati made a brief cameo in Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which was released in 2013. Recently, while speaking at IFP 2026 (India Film Project) at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai, Rana recalled how Ranbir and the film’s director, Ayan Mukerji, unexpectedly roped him in for the cameo.

‘They just kidnapped me’

Rana Daggubati spoke about his cameo in Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

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Recalling the incident, Rana shared that another big star was initially supposed to play the role but declined the offer. Ayan and Ranbir then approached him. The duo persuaded him to travel with them to Udaipur for the cameo while he was shooting for another project.

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He said, "I am friends with Ranbir and Ayan. Some big star was supposed to play that, and that star said no. So these guys came to my hotel room where I was staying and shooting for some other film. They just kidnapped me and said you have to come to Udaipur tonight with us. They took me on the flight and shot that scene with me and came back."

Rana also spoke about how he approaches cameo roles, saying he does not think of them in the same way as full-fledged parts. He added, “That’s as much as I can remember about cameos. So, I vaguely remember something happened in the night. I shot something and I was back in the morning to another set. So I was like, something has happened. That's as much as I remember about the cameo."

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About Rana Daggubati’s role in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

{{^usCountry}} In Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Rana played Vikram Jaiswal, a photographer who is shooting at Aditi’s (Kalki Koechlin) wedding. Aditi is a close friend of Naina (Deepika Padukone) and Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor). During the cameo, Vikram tries to flirt with Naina, prompting Bunny to step in and pull him away. The interaction leads to a confrontation between the two men. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Rana played Vikram Jaiswal, a photographer who is shooting at Aditi’s (Kalki Koechlin) wedding. Aditi is a close friend of Naina (Deepika Padukone) and Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor). During the cameo, Vikram tries to flirt with Naina, prompting Bunny to step in and pull him away. The interaction leads to a confrontation between the two men. {{/usCountry}}

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About Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar and Hiroo Yash Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was released in theatres in , 2013. The romantic comedy followed four friends whose lives and relationships evolve as they reunite at different stages of their lives. The film became a major box-office success and remains popular among the audience,especially for its music.

Meanwhile, Ranbir is geraing up for the release of his next film Ramayana, which is set to release on November 5. Deepika, on the other hand, will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's King and Allu Arjun's Raaka.