Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte, Rana Daggubati, Huma Qureshi and Vetrimaaran: IFP announces its celeb lineup for Season 16

Pratik Gandhi will explore the work that goes into building a character in The Actor at Work with Ratna Pathak Shah. Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh will join another discussion, Subverting Expectations in Cinema, about finding new ways to tell stories instead of relying on familiar formulas.

Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte will share the stage for On Playing Power Ft. AKKA. The conversation will focus on their characters in the upcoming Netflix series Akka and what it takes to portray women who hold power. Nithya Menen will discuss her approach to acting in Becoming Kanmani.

Huma Qureshi will revisit the roles and career decisions that have shaped her as a performer in Many Lives of Huma Qureshi. Mrunal Thakur will also look back at her journey from television to Hindi and Telugu cinema in Making Her Mark, while Sobhita Dhulipala is among the actors set to feature at the festival.

Filmmaker Vetrimaaran will talk about his approach to cinema and the process of making films in a session titled Making of a Modern Auteur. Rana Daggubati will look beyond his work as an actor and discuss his efforts to support new talent in More Than a Star: On Nurturing the New Wave.

Actors, filmmakers, writers and artists from across the country will come together for the 16th edition of IFP, scheduled for October 24 and 25 at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai. This year's line-up includes Keerthy Suresh , Radhika Apte, Rana Daggubati , Mrunal Thakur, Sobhita Dhulipala , Huma Qureshi, Nithya Menen and Pratik Gandhi, alongside National Award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran and several other names from the creative industries. Spread across two days, the festival will feature conversations, masterclasses and workshops covering cinema, streaming, writing, music, advertising and digital storytelling.

Juhi Chaturvedi, Varun Grover and Sonam Wangchuk among other speakers The programme extends beyond films and acting, with sessions dedicated to writing, literature, sustainability, advertising and the impact of technology on art. Screenwriters Juhi Chaturvedi and Varun Grover will discuss their creative processes and writing across different formats in On Craft, Creativity & Writing Across Mediums.

Sooni Taraporevala will appear on Anurag Minus Verma Podcast Live, while Satyanshu Singh will lead a session titled Killing Your Darlings. Craig Mazin, the acclaimed screenwriter, will take questions from audiences through a virtual AMA.

Sonam Wangchuk will discuss practical ideas around sustainable living in How To Live Simply. Artist Raghava KK will examine how artificial intelligence and algorithms are changing creative work in Art After The Algorithm & AI. Actor Shefali Shah will join Saurabh Dwivedi for Pustakalay Ft. The Audacity of Being.

Advertising filmmakers Prakash Varma and Amit Sharma will come together for What Makes a Good Ad? Other sessions will look at independent music, improvisation, photography, design and digital storytelling, making the festival a meeting point for people working across different creative fields.

Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte share their excitement about Akka Speaking about IFP Season 16 and her upcoming Netflix and YRF series Akka, Keerthy Suresh shared, “What I love about IFP is that it brings together people who are genuinely passionate about storytelling, regardless of where they are in their creative journey. It's a space where new ideas, fresh voices and different forms of creativity come together under one roof. As someone who has grown through constantly exploring new characters and stories, I find that spirit of experimentation incredibly inspiring. I'm excited to be part of IFP 2026, connect with fellow creators and audiences, and have conversations about storytelling, craft, the evolving ways in which we tell stories today and talk about my upcoming series, Netflix and YRF’s - Akka.”

Radhika Apte also spoke about what makes the festival special to her, linking its emphasis on creative exchange to her work on Akka. She said, "IFP has built a wonderful community of creators, storytellers and artists who are constantly pushing themselves to think differently and create fearlessly. What makes it special is the energy of people coming together to share ideas, challenge conventions and learn from one another. I've always believed that creativity thrives when diverse perspectives meet, and IFP is a great example of that. With Akka, my upcoming series with Netflix and Yash Raj Films, I've had the opportunity to be part of a distinctive story and a world shaped by compelling characters and complex dynamics. I'm looking forward to being part of IFP 2026, engaging with emerging talent and exchanging ideas on storytelling and performance."