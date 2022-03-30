Ranbir Kapoor says ‘paagal kutte ne nahi kaata hai’ when asked to reveal wedding date with Alia Bhatt

Rumours of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding have been floating around for sometime now. Recently, after the actor couple was clicked with designer Beena Kannan, fans again started speculating if they were 'wedding shopping'. In a recent interview, Ranbir has finally addressed these rumours and speculations, admitting that he and Alia do intend to get married soon. Also read: Alia-Ranbir pose with designer Beena, fan says: 'It looks like wedding bells'

Although Ranbir and Alia have known each other for years, they began dating in 2018 after they started working together on their upcoming film Brahmastra. The two recently wrapped up the shoot of the film in Varanasi. It will mark the first time Alia and Ranbir will share screen space. Fans have been speculating if the couple plans to marry before the film's release in September.

Speaking to NDTV, Ranbir Kapoor said, "Mujhe paagal kutte ne nahi kaata hai ki main media ko annouce kardu date (No rabid dog has bit me that I would give out a date during a media interaction). But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon." However, the actor did not reveal how soon this 'soon' could be.

Last month, certain reports had claimed that Alia and Ranbir could tie the knot as early as April in an intimate ceremony involving both their families. However, the Kapoor family has remained tight-lipped about this. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Rima Jain, sister of Ranbir's late father Rishi Kapoor, had said, "They will get married but I don't know when. They will decide and then suddenly you'll will all get to know. Nothing like this. Hum log ne kuch prepare hi nahin kiya toh shaadi kaise itni jaldi hogi (We haven't prepared anything yet, so how will the wedding happen so soon). It will be shocking for me also if it's true. Wedding will definitely happen, but I don't know when."

In a recent interview to NDTV, Alia had said she did not think too much about the 'marriage' tag, saying it's all about your mental space. She said, "In my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time."

Alia was recently seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The film, which also features Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, has earned ₹600 crore globally in just five days, emerging as the most successful Indian film post-pandemic.

