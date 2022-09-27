Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted while inspecting the construction of their new home. See pictures here

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted in Bandra on Tuesday while inspecting new house construction. She wore a floral t-shirt with black pants while Ranbir wore a white shirt and blue jeans with blue cap. She can be seen talking to the interior designer in the video. (Also read: Watch: Alia Bhatt says Brahmastra's success shows reaction to film is positive: ‘Jo box office me aag lagayi hai...’)

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Tuesday, Alia can be seen moving out from her car and going to the construction site of her new home. In the other half of the video, Ranbir also featured while doing inspection with her. The couple observed the construction progress at a higher floor with interior designer. One of their fans commented, “Ranbir held her as soon she was at the edge. So sweet of him..” Another fan wrote, “Best couple.” Other fan wrote on a lighter tone, “Interior be like-paise hi paisa hoga.” (Interior would be like there would be lots of money).

Alia and Ranbir tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years, at his Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. Two months after their marriage, the couple announced that Alia is expecting her first child with Ranbir. Taking to Instagram in June this year, Alia posted a photo as she lay on a hospital bed with Ranbir sitting by her side.

Alia and Ranbir were seen for the first time together in Ayan Mukerji's latest release, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The big-budget fantasy adventure epic was released on September 9 and has so far raised over ₹400 crore globally.

Alia has several projects in the pipeline including her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. The Netflix film also features Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar's next film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It is slated to hit the theatres in February next year. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Ranbir will be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film Animal alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Apart from that he also has director Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor, which is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.

