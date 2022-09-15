Watch: Alia Bhatt says Brahmastra's success shows reaction to film is positive: ‘Jo box office me aag lagayi hai...’

Actor Alia Bhatt recently addressed people's opinions on her latest film Brahmastra. Ayan Mukerji’s directorial opened to positive numbers at the box office on its first day despite mixed reviews from critics. During an interaction with the media on Thursday, Alia asserted that it’s the audience’s right to criticise, review or praise the film. Also read: Ayan Mukerji reacts to boycott Brahmastra trend on Twitter

On Thursday, Alia along with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji jetted off to Ahmedabad for the film's promotion. There, the trio watched the film with some fans and mediapersons. After the screening, Alia responded to a question about negative comments about the film. After Ayan tackled questions about criticism on the film, Ali added, “We have only one life and two options in it. We can either focus on the positive things or think about negativity.”

“Whenever media asks a negative questions, we try to not divert ourselves into it. Criticism, reviews, opinions and feedback are the audience’s right. We just hope to come across more positive things rather than anything negative. Film release hone k baad aisa lag raha hani positive hi ja raha hain warna jo box office me aag lagayi hai woh hota nahi (Ever since Brahmastra has released, I think it has been positive, otherwise, how has it set the box office on fire),” added Alia, who is currently expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor.

she is pregnant right now but her mindset is commendable. this is the same girl who faced insane trolling during her initial days but see now, the way she answers the media these days is not an easy task. only warmth and positivity. keep shining <3pic.twitter.com/Z3ble4IDZh — simp (@jhonkahawaka) September 15, 2022

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva marks the first collaboration between Alia and Ranbir. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in the lead roles. The movie arrived in cinema halls on September 9. While fans lauded the VFX of the film, many also criticised it for poor dialogues and storyline.

The film is one of the most expensive Indian films said to be mounted on a budget north of ₹400 crore. As per trade reports, the fantasy action epic has crossed ₹225 crore in worldwide gross box office collections since its release on September 9. On Wednesday, its day 6, the movie stayed in double digits, with ₹10.5 crore in all languages-- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

