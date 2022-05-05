Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt spotted together for first time after wedding, fans have questions

A few weeks after their wedding, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted together for the first time at a shoot location on Wednesday.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at a shoot location. (Varinder Chawla)
Published on May 05, 2022 07:22 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted after shooting for a project together. Both were twinning in black casuals and greeted the paparazzi before leaving in a car. The two were spotted together for the first time after their intimate wedding at Ranbir's home last month. They are looking forward to the release of their film Brahmastra this year. Also read: Watch Ranbir Kapoor 'introduce' Alia Bhatt post varmala in video from wedding: 'Say hi to my wife'

Ranbir was in a black tee and printed black pyjamas, along with a black cap and white shoes. He showed the thumbs up sign to the photographers as they called him by his name, waved to them and even blew a kiss before getting into his car. Alia, who was in a black shirt and pants, also waved to the paparazzi before joining him in the car.

RELATED STORIES

As a paparazzo account shared a video of them, fans of the two were happy to see them together for the first time after their wedding. A fan wrote in the comments section, “Alia ji ke hubby.” Some fans also made funny enquiries about the highly-guarded wedding. A fan asked, “Are Ranbir shaadi party mein Dahi Chawal tha ki nahin Alia ko bahut pasand hain (Was curd rice served at the wedding since it's Alia's favourite)?” Another asked, “Rakhi sawant ko shaadi me jutey chipane ke 1 crore rupees milgaye kya (Did Rakhi Sawant get 1 crore for shoe-hiding ceremony)?” A fan even asked if they could “carpool” so as to join them in the car.

Alia had shared the first official photos of the ceremony on her Instagram page. Sharing intimate details of the wedding, she wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.” She thanked everyone for their love.

Besides Brahmastra, Ranbir has Shamshera, Animal and an untitled Luv Ranjan film in pipeline. Alia has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, her Hollywood debut film and Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty. She also has Darlings. 

