Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni finally confirm date and venue. Watch

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor have finally revealed the date and the venue of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, after days of speculations and confusion around the matter. Neetu, who had been deftly dodging questions around marriage of late, confirmed that the wedding will be held on Thursday, April 14, at her son's Bandra home Vastu. Also Read| Imtiaz Ali talks about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, says 'no one more similar'

Neetu and Riddhima confirmed the news as they posed for pictures for the paparazzi on Wednesday evening. They had arrived for a pre-wedding function at Vastu after attending Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's mehendi function there earlier in the day. When the photographers requested Neetu to reveal some details about the wedding, she tried to avoid it saying, 'bahot thak gaye hain humlog (we are very tired).' Riddhima initially 'promised' the paps that they will definitely talk about it tomorrow, before finally giving in and saying, 'kal hai, chalo, kal hai (It's tomorrow).' Asked about the venue, Neetu said it's at Vastu. Riddhima repeated, "Kal shaadi hai, okay (tomorrow is the wedding, okay)?"

Neetu and Riddhima also showered Alia with compliments ahead of the wedding. Asked to say something about her 'bahu (daughter-in-law), Neetu said, "Mai kya bolu uske baare mein (What do I say about her). She is the best." Riddhima added, "Bahot cute hai yaar (She is very cute)." Neetu said, "God bless them, really," while Riddhima said, "Sweet, bahut cute, doll jaisi hai (She is very sweet and cute, like a doll)."

Ranbir and Alia started dating in 2017 when they worked together in Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra. Ranbir confessed that he was dating Alia during an interview with GQ in May 2018. This was also around the time when they appeared together at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception. Ranbir previously said that he would have gotten married to Alia in 2020 itself if it wasn't for the coronavirus pandemic, while the latter said that she feels they are already married.

