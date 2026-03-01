Ranbir Kapoor asks cameraman to back off during an event: 'Camera mooh ke andar daal raha hai'
During a public appearance, Ranbir Kapoor lightheartedly addressed a cameraman who had invaded his personal space.
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor had a lighthearted yet firm interaction with a cameraman after the cameraman got too close during a public appearance. The incident occurred as Ranbir was walking through a crowd of photographers at the Indian Super Gaming League, where media personnel were attempting to capture his picture.
Ranbir Kapoor asks cameraman to back off
In a video that has surfaced online, Ranbir noticed the cameraman approaching him uncomfortably close. Ranbir stopped briefly and said, “Camera mooh ke andar daal raha hai, pagal”, which translates to, “You’re putting the camera right into my face, crazy!” The cameraman laughed at the comment, and Ranbir continued walking with a charming smile, turning a potentially tense moment into a lighthearted exchange.
The actor was dressed casually yet stylishly in a white t-shirt, jacket, black trousers, and white sneakers, complemented by cool shades. Fans and observers praised Ranbir for handling the situation with humour and composure, noting that he maintained his personal space while keeping the interaction playful. One fan said, "Someone had to say it (laughing emoji)." Another fan wrote, "Kaun camera mooh ke andar daal raha hai?" (Who is this person putting into his face)
Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming projects
On the professional front, Ranbir is currently immersed in one of the most anticipated projects in Bollywood: Ramayana Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, where he essays the role of Lord Rama. Slated for a Diwali 2026 release, the film has drawn significant attention for its ambitious scale, grand visuals, and ensemble cast, with music reported to feature collaborations with composers such as A. R. Rahman. The mythological epic aims to bring one of India’s most enduring stories to life on the big screen with pan‑Indian appeal. The film stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravan, while Sunny Deol is set to play lord Hanuman.
In addition to his work on Ramayana, Ranbir is also a part of another upcoming film, a period romantic drama titled Love & War under the banner of acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Filmed alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, the project is being talked about for big its scale and production design.
