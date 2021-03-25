Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranbir Kapoor attends father Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet with sister Riddhima after Covid-19 recovery. See pic
bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor attends father Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet with sister Riddhima after Covid-19 recovery. See pic

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared a photo of herself and her brother Ranbir Kapoor attending the prayer meet of their father, Rishi Kapoor.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 04:04 PM IST
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with her brother Ranbir Kapoor.

At actor Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet on Thursday, his two children came together for a puja. Actor Ranbir Kapoor and jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni performed a ceremony for their late father.

Riddhima even shared a photo of herself and Ranbir as they sat down for the puja. Both of them were seen in white kurtas. While she was wearing a mask, he was seen without one. However, he appeared to have grown a thick beard during his home quarantine. Sharing the photo, Riddhima wrote, "Always watching over us ! We miss you." In the photo, a small figurine of Rishi is seen on the table behind his two kids.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kriti wishes her father on birthday, shares glimpse of her bright and sunny home

Apurva Asrani 'shocked' to see Delhi hospital use his pic without permission

Kajal gets ‘bribes’ from Gautam to make up for lack of quality time together

Hina, who attended LFW 2021, gives Covid-19 update after Kartik tests positive

Ranbir's fans left comments on the photo. "Breaks my heart," wrote one. "Rk.....so so so happy to see you," wrote another.

Ranbir was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this month. While his mother, actor Neetu Kapoor shared the news of his diagnosis with his fans, she did not share an update on whether he has made a full recovery yet.

Rishi died on April 30 last year. He had been diagnosed with cancer and breathed his last in Mumbai with his wife and son by his side. On Thursday, even Neetu shared an Instagram post dedicated to her husband.

Sharing a video of them from a trip to New York, she wrote, "Since today is Rishiji’s 11-month prayer meet felt like sharing some moments from our last trip to NYC." The video shows Neetu and Rishi on an evening out in New York City. While Neetu records the clip, he says: "Usko dikhao na, show this. What are you showing me?"

Riddhima also posted a picture of all of them together - Rishi, Neetu, Ranbir, herself and her daughter Samara. Sharing it, she wrote: "Your love will light our way- Your memory will forever be with us! Always in our hearts."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rishi kapoor ranbir kapoor neetu kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Neetu shares old video on Rishi Kapoor's 11th month prayer meet: 'Felt like sharing moments from our last trip to NYC'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 12:11 PM IST
tv

Neetu Kapoor gifts Neha Kakkar 'shagun ka lifafa' for her wedding on Indian Idol: 'This is from me and Rishi ji'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 05:13 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP