Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji pay surprise visit to theatre screening Brahmastra; click pics with excited fans. See here

Ranbir Kapoor, the lead star of Brahmastra, has thanked the audience for coming to theatres to see the film in large numbers. The actor and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji paid a surprise visit to a theatre in Mumbai screening the film, sending fans there into a frenzy. Ranbir also praised Ayan's commitment to the project as he spoke about the film's success. Also Read| Hansal Mehta reveals he failed to get a ticket for Brahmastra's night show

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji arrived at PVR in Juhu on Sunday night, and met excited fans at a houseful show for Brahmastra. Ranbir interacted with several excited fans and posed for pictures with them. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Ranbir happily chatted away with young children, who had come to see his film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranbir also posed for the paparazzi with director Ayan Mukerji. When asked about his reaction to the response Brahmastra received within two days of its release, the actor said, "The love we are getting from the audience, there is no bigger Brahmastra for us than that." Gesturing toward Ayan, he said, "We are all extremely happy, proud of this man. I have never seen anyone work with so much love and dedication for so many years."

Ranbir Kapoor poses for pictures with Brahmastra fans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranbir also shared a message for the audience. He said, "Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. You guys are getting entertained and having a great time at the cinemas. Coming back to the cinemas, seeing emotions, getting entertained, laughing, clapping...this is what cinema is about. And we are just happy to be back at the cinemas."

Ranbir stars alongside his wife Alia Bhatt for the first time in Brahmastra, which released in theatres on September 9. Alia took to her Instagram account to share pictures of Ranbir's interaction with fans at the theatre, and captioned it with a line from the film: "Pyaar se bada aur koi Astra nahin hai is duniya mein (there is no bigger weapon than love in this world)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Brahmastra Part One- Shiva is the first part of a fantasy trilogy by Ayan, and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy among others. It has collected ₹160 crore in two days worldwide.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON