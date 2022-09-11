Hansal Mehta says he 'enjoyed failing to get tickets' for Brahmastra, witnessed long queues for the later shows

Hansal Mehta watched a morning show of Brahmastra and shared the experience with his followers on Twitter. On Sunday, the filmmaker tweeted that he ‘really enjoyed Brahmastra’ and love seeing ‘long queues’ for the later shows at the same multiplex. In a series of tweets, Hansal also praised Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and said he wanted the film to ‘work wonders’. The filmmaker also lauded Brahmastra’s director Ayan Mukerji for his ‘passion and perseverance’. He also said he respected Karan Johar, who has produced the film. Read more: Neetu Kapoor reviews Brahmastra, tells Ayan Mukerji it takes time to build

Brahmastra released in theatres on September 9. Along with Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, and features a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan, and other celebs. The film has been performing well at the box office after it grossed ₹75 crore worldwide on its opening day, including a business of ₹47 crore on the domestic box office.

While Brahmastra reviews have been mixed, Hansal Mehta was all praise for the film’s cast and crew. “So much respect for the passion and perseverance of Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar and Namit Malhotra. Also, the ever-luminous Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. I really hope this film works wonders,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he wrote, “I really enjoyed Brahmastra. What I enjoyed even more is going to a cinema hall for a nearly 60-70 percent full morning show after failing to get tickets for last night’s shows. And long queues for the later shows at the same multiplex. The second part is going to be HUGE.”

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first in Ayan's Astraverse trilogy. Recently, a report had said that PVR and INOX share prices had tanked as a result of the negative publicity around Brahmastra. A Business Insider report had claimed that the cinema chains suffered losses of around ₹800 crore due to the dip. On Saturday, PVR Cinemas CEO Kamal Gianchandani reacted to ‘false and negative’ information about the film, and tweeted, “It amazes me, the false and negative info about Brahmastra on the internet and in the media. Is it a lack of understanding or is it intentionally designed to cast doubts?”

