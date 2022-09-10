Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neetu Kapoor reviews Brahmastra, tells Ayan Mukerji it takes time to build: ‘Ending is superb but…’

Neetu Kapoor reviews Brahmastra, tells Ayan Mukerji it takes time to build: 'Ending is superb but…'

Published on Sep 10, 2022

After watching Brahmastra at a special screening, Neetu Kapoor told Ayan Mukerji that the film takes time to build, though it has a ‘superb ending’. Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and released in theatres on September 9.

Neetu Kapoor talks to Ayan Mukerji after watching Brahmastra. 
Neetu Kapoor has said that Ranbir Kapoor's latest film Brahmastra takes time to build, though she added that the ending is ‘outstanding’. Neetu was spotted at a special screening of Brahmastra where she shared her views about the film starring son Ranbir Kapoor. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut says whoever called Ayan Mukerji genius 'should be jailed')

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Alia Bhatt opposite Ranbir and features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in important roles. Spotted at the recent screening, Neetu told director Ayan, “Ending is superb. It is outstanding, amazing. But it will... initially it takes time (to build). But once the film takes off (gestured smooth movement)." Ayan was seen patiently listening to her feedback in a video shared on a paparazzi page on Instagram. Karan Johar was also seen standing nearby.

Many celebs attended the special screening of Brahmastra in Mumbai. Brahmastra released in theatres on September 9 and has had an impressive opening collection at the ticket windows. With collections in the range of 35-36 crore, the film has recorded Ranbir's highest opening day figure, beating the first day collection for Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, which opened with 34.75 crore.

While the box office numbers are promising, the film has received mixed reviews from critics. The Hindustan Times review of the film read: “While the story of Brahmastra was never really meant to be simple, it's the magic of VFX (all made in India), treatment of the astras, and grandeur of everything surrounding the characters that make it a visual spectacle and truly a cinematic experience to be enjoyed on the big screen.”

brahmastra neetu kapoor ayan mukerji ranbir kapoor
