Kangana Ranaut launches new attack on Brahmastra team: 'Everyone who called Ayan Mukerji a genius should be jailed'

Actor Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji on Friday after the film released. The actor also criticised the film's producer Karan Johar as well as the lead stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. As Brahmastra opened to mixed reviews from fans and critics, Kangana accused the filmmaker of selling a ‘lie.’ She also said that a group of Bollywood can go to any extent to promote their film and even accused them of causing Kamaal R Khan’s recent arrest. Also read: Vivek Agnihotri on reports that PVR, Inox faced ₹800 cr loss due to Brahmastra

Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor alongside Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. Kangana shared a screenshot of a negative review of the film and wrote, “This is what happens when you try to sell a lie, @karanjohar in every show forces people to call @aliabhatt and Ranbir best actors and @ayan_mukerji a genius…slowly he started to believe this lie…what else explains the 600 crore budget of this film to a director who never made a good enough film in his life…Fox studio in India had to sell itself to fund this film…How many more studios will be closed because of this clowns?”

Kangana continued to comment on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding, followed by baby announcement months before Brahmastra’s release. She further accused ‘groupism’ in Bollywood for KRK’s arrest. “Their groupism is coming to bit them now…Wedding to baby PR, controlled the media, jailed KRK, bought reviews, bought tickets…they can do everything dishonest but can’t make a good honest film…” she said.

In her next post, Kangana said that anyone calling Ayan Mukerji a genius for Brahmastra should be jailed and wrote, “Everyone who called @ayan_mukerji a genius should be jailed immediately." "Burnt down 600 crore to ashes…Also tried to exploit religious sentiments”. “People like Karan Johar should be questioned for their conduct, he is more interested in everyone's sex life than in his films scripts,” she added referring to Karan Johar’s ongoing chatshow Koffee With Karan Season 7, which is known for controversial revelations.

“He self admittedly buys reviews, stars and fake collection numbers and tickets. This time around he tried to ride Hinduism and South wave…all turned pujaris suddenly and begged south actors, writers and directors to promote their film…they will do everything but not hire competent write, director, actors and other talent.” She further added. Before signing out, Kangana called Brahmastra a ‘disaster’ and said that the ‘movie mafia’ are taking away studios in India.

Before Kangana, it was The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri who reacted to a report claiming that Brahmastra had a major loss to theatre chains PVR and Inox. Brahmastra released on Friday and recorded a great response at the box office as per reports.

