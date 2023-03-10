Ranbir Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt's leaked pics controversy ‘ugly’, says 'we are dealing with it with correct legal ways'

Ranbir Kapoor has reacted to the recent photo leak of his wife-actor Alia Bhatt. The actor was clicked by a paparazzo from another building while she was at her home. Alia had reacted strongly to the breach of privacy and now Ranbir, too, has reacted. (Also read:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia had posted a collage of pictures of herself, taken inside the house without her consent. She wrote in the long note, "Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me.... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed?"

In a new interview, Ranbir called the entire episode ‘ugly’ and said they were pursuing the matter legally. "It was invasion of privacy. You cannot shoot inside my house and anything can be happening inside my house, that is my home. It was totally uncalled for. We are going through the correct legal ways of dealing with it. I don’t want to talk much about it, but it was something which was very ugly," Ranbir told Miss Malini in an interview.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We respect the paparazzi. I think the paparazzi is a part of our world. It’s a symbiotic relationship ‘they work with us, we work with them’. But stuff like this is something which pushes your back to the wall and you feel very ashamed of somebody doing something like that," Ranbir added.

Many actors came out in support of Alia. Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar took to Instagram to slam the paparazzi.

In support of Alia, Anushka Sharma wrote on her Instagram story, "This is not the first time they are doing this. About two years ago we called them out for the same reason! You'd think it would have made them more respectful of people's space and privacy. Absolutely shameful! They were also the only guys posting photos of our daughter despite repeated requests!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Filmmaker Karan Johar was also furious at the incident. Venting his fury in an Instagram post, he wrote, "There is no justification for this absolutely disgusting invasion of privacy!!!! Everyone from the entertainment industry is always for the media and the paparazzi and is accommodating... but there HAS to be a LIMIT... This is about anyone's right to feel safe in their own homes! This is not about actors or celebrities it's a basic human right!!!"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON