Animal BO prediction: Ranbir Kapoor set for career-best opening, Vanga's film could make 100 cr over first weekend

Ranbir Kapoor's new film Animal is all set for a big opening. Trade experts believe that the film will at least make Rs100 crore over the first weekend. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna opposite Ranbir. Anil Kapoor essays the role of Ranbir's onscreen father in the film. (Also read: Sandeep Reddy Vanga explains Rashmika Mandanna's viral Animal scene)

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal.

Exhibitor and film trade expert Vishek Chauhan predicts a ₹40 crore opening day score for Animal. Insisting that the youth instantly connect with the way director Sandeep portrays his male characters, Vishek added that Sandeep's male characters are violent, and rebellious - characters that the youth always identify with immediately.

Producer and film business expert Girish Johar also put his finger at a similar number for domestic collections, and added that Animal is likely to end up with a global gross opening weekend of ₹90-100 crore.

Box office prediction for Animal

Vishek said, “We are definitely looking at ₹40 crore opening. If the reports are good, there should be a growth on Saturday and we may see a collection around ₹45 crore. Those could go up to ₹50 crore on Sunday if the reports are really good. If the reports are normal or bad, the film can still manage ₹100- ₹110 crore over the first weekend. If it really clicks with the audience, we can easily get ₹120-140 crore weekend collection for the movie."

Girish added, “I am expecting a blazing start to the film despite the censor's A certification, the long duration of the film, and its non-Holiday release. Ranbir Kapoor has a penchant of getting good box office start for his films despite non-Holiday releases. Other stars strive for holiday starts and he gets the numbers without a holiday. That is a big edge he has all-across India.”

“I am expecting anything between ₹90-100 crore global gross on the first day - at least ₹50-55 crore in Hindi (in India), another ₹15 crore gross from other languages, and ₹30-35 crore from the overseas markets. It can add up to ₹90-100 crore, but obviously everything depends on the word-of-the-mouth.”

Animal: One of the best advance booking numbers for 2023

Asked about the advance bookings at his cinema, Vishek said that the numbers are very much among the best of the year, though not as good as Pathaan, Jawan, or even Tiger 3. Nonetheless, he added that by the time the film hits theatres on December 1, the advance booking may catch those figures for Tiger 3 and make it as Ranbir’s best.” As per a Sacnilk report, Animal has already collected nearly ₹14 crore in advance booking.

Ranbir's career best opening with Animal?

Ranbir Kapoor had his biggest opening score of ₹36 crore with Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One which also featured Alia Bhatt. Rajkumar Hirani directorial Sanju opened to ₹34 crore in India while his film Besharam alongside Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor earned ₹21 crore on the first day of the release. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani scored ₹19 crore on day one and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar made an opening collection of ₹15 crore. If the predictions of Animal making ₹40-50 crore opening come true, this will be highest ever opening score for the star.

Attractions of Animal

Talking about the film, Vishek said, “I think the main attraction is that people have not seen such kind of commercial cinema. Animal is conventional, but also very out-of-the-box. The obsession and one-sided love Ranbir’s character has for his father may have featured in commercial films but only flirtingly. Here, it is the theme of the film. Plus, Sandeep presents his male characters in a very signature way. All his male characters are always loud, violent, and have a lot of aggression.”

He added, “That is his representation of the male characters and that representation strikes a chord with the youth. His characters are slightly insane and that is where the appeal comes from. In the love song from Animal, Ranbir and Rashmika smooch in front of her parents. That is rebellion at its peak and that is a great hook for the youth, they want to be like him. For families, Animal has a family song, a sad song, a papa song. There is a hero, a villain and even a bare-chested fight in the end.”

Asked about the major attractions of Animal, Girish said, “Ranbir carries the film on his shoulders but I would not take any iota from Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Sandeep Vanga or even Rashmika or the music department.”

He added, “Even the theme of the film is trending and this theme of father-son bond is doing quite well at the box office. Animal may have a different take on it, but at the end of the day it is a father-son relationship and that has been doing very well. Some great examples are OMG 2, Gadar 2, Jawan, Jailer.”

More about Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who directed Arjun Reddy, has also directed Animal. Ranbir and Rashmika have been paired together in the film that stars Anil Kapoor as his father while Bobby Deol has been roped in for the role of the antagonist. Releasing in in five languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, Animal will hit theatres on December 1.

