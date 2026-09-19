Ranbir Kapoor carries Ganpati during visarjan, Alia Bhatt protects Raha from camera flashes. Watch

On Friday evening, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Raha Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were spotted at their Mumbai home for the Ganesh visarjan. The family dressed in traditional attire and posed for pictures before making their way. Alia held Raha close and even shielded her from the camera flashes as the paparazzi clicked away.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Ganesh visarjan

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Raha Kapoor during the Ganesh visarjan on Friday evening.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Friday evening, Ranbir, Alia, Raha, and Neetu dressed up for Ganesh visarjan. Dressed in a rust orange kurta and white pyjamas, Ranbir carried the Ganpati idol and said, “Ganpati bappa morya,” before heading his way. Dressed in a blue kurta set, Neetu held a thaali and joined him in the chant. Alia, who wore a pink-and-green kurta suit, held her daughter close. Raha, dressed in pastels, also clung to her mama. After posing for pictures, the family could be seen heading inside, while Alia walked carefully in reverse to shield Raha from the camera flashes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In 2025 after Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing and his consequent decision with Kareena Kapoor to not let their children, Taimur and Jehangir be photographed, Ranbir and Alia took a similar decision. Meeting the paparazzi informally, the couple asked them to stop taking pictures and videos of Raha. The couple reportedly also hinted that they might be forced to take legal action should the paparazzi not comply. Alia has also refrained from posting pictures of Raha on her Instagram since then, only posting pictures in which Raha's face is covered. She also deleted pictures she previously posted. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2025 after Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing and his consequent decision with Kareena Kapoor to not let their children, Taimur and Jehangir be photographed, Ranbir and Alia took a similar decision. Meeting the paparazzi informally, the couple asked them to stop taking pictures and videos of Raha. The couple reportedly also hinted that they might be forced to take legal action should the paparazzi not comply. Alia has also refrained from posting pictures of Raha on her Instagram since then, only posting pictures in which Raha's face is covered. She also deleted pictures she previously posted. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Ranbir starred in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in 2023. He has not been seen in a film since. He is currently busy with Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana films and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. Ranbir plays Rama in Ramayana, which stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The first part of the film will be released this Diwali, while the second part will be released in 2027. Love & War is also expected to be released next year.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Alia last starred in the YRF spy film Alpha this year, in which she played a trained assassin. She will also soon star in Love & War with Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal. Alia also has Adesh Prasad’s Tumbbad 2 with Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui lined up. The sequel to Tumbbad is also expected to hit screens next year. She has also produced the Prime Video show Don’t Be Shy, which will stream from September 25.