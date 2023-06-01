Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin have a Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani reunion. See pics

Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani still has a cult following. The 2013 film completed 10 years of its release on Wednesday, and the film's cast and crew celebrated with a star-studded bash in Mumbai. From actors Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin to the film's producer Karan Johar and costume designer Manish Malhotra, team Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani got together for an intimate party. Also read: 10 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin pose together at the party.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani featured Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role. The film focused on their friendship and relationships.

Ranbir and Deepika's party pics

On Thursday, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji took to Instagram and shared a series of inside photos from the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani party, writing in his caption, "Last night (red heart emoji)." Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, who were both dressed in black posed alongside co-stars Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin in two of the photos Ayan shared. They all smiled and kept one another close in a group selfie. Kalki was in a printed black-and-white dress, while Aditya wore a maroon shirt.

The filmmaker also shared a group photo with Ranbir, Deepika, Aditya and Kalki as well as Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Pritam Chakraborty, the film's music composer. Aditya's brothers, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and actor Kunaal Roy Kapur – who too acted in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – also featured in the photo. While some sat on a sofa, others were seen posing for the happy photo, while sitting on the floor. Ranbir had his arm around Kalki, while Deepika was seen next to Karan and Pritam in the picture.

Ayan on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's 10 years

Earlier on Wednesday, Ayan Mukerji, Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar had spoken about the film and shared posts on Instagram. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, along with a long note, Ayan also shared an old video montage in which he had talked about the film.

He captioned the post, “YJHD (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani) – my second child, a piece of my heart and soul - 10 years old today! I think after all these years, I can confidently say that… Making this movie was one of the greatest joys of my life! And what we achieved with it - with all its perfections and imperfections - is a source of great eternal pride for me!”

Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar also share posts

Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Deepika Padukone re-shared a clip by Dharma Productions. She wrote “a piece of my heart” alongside the video.

Karan Johar, who produced the film, also penned a note on Instagram. Sharing the same clip, he wrote, “Time flies… especially when a film like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani never gets old. This was a special story, which really got the heart and the pulse of the generation and many more to come… And what a dream team that told this story of dreams so beautifully!!!”

