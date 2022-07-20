Ranbir Kapoor didn't consider Aamir Khan's life advice before film debut, thought 'yeh kya bol raha hai'

Ranbir Kapoor is currently promoting his upcoming film Shamshera. The actor who made his career debut in 2007 with Saawariya, recalled how Aamir Khan gave him an advice before he was going to start his career. Ranbir also said that even though the advice was good, he didn't take it because he thought “Yeh kya bol raha hai (What is he even saying)?” Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor reveals the acting tips dad Rishi Kapoor gave him before his death: 'Every actor has to...'

Ranbir Kapoor made his acting debut in 2007 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. The film also marked Anil Kapoor's daughter Sonam Kapoor's film debut. He later appeared in films such as Wake Up Sid, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Raajneeti, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and many more.

In an interaction with Prajakta Koli, Ranbir recalled Aamir's advice and said, “Before I became an actor, Aamir Khan told me, ‘Before you become an actor, pack your bags and travel across India. Travel by bus, train, and go to small towns’. Most of us who are grown up in luxury and are privileged, do not know our country and its diverse culture. It was a great lesson that he was trying to give me, but I didn’t take it because then I thought, ‘ye kya bol raha hai'.”

Ranbir will be seen next in Shamshera, which is set in the 1800s in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh (played by Sanjay Dutt). It is the story of Shamshera (Ranbir Kapoor), who became a slave, a slave who became a leader, and then a legend for his tribe. He fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity.

Ranbir will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which stars his wife, actor Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. The film is slated to release on September 9. He also has an untitled Luv Ranjan's film in the pipeline. The film which will also star Shraddha Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia, will mark the acting debut of producer Boney Kapoor.

