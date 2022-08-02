'Ranbir Kapoor doesn't massage my feet,' says Alia Bhatt on the pregnancy care she's getting at home

Alia Bhatt, who announced her pregnancy recently, has said that her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor does not massage her feet, but does a lot to make her feel special. Ranbir and Alia got married earlier this year and later announced her pregnancy. (Also read: Alia Bhatt asks why having a child should change her professional life)

After getting married in a private ceremony in April, Ranbir and Alia announced the pregnancy in June, with an Instagram post. She shared a picture that showed an ultrasound machine and the actors gazed at the screen with their backs to the camera.

Asked how Ranbir Kapoor is taking care of her now that she is pregnant, Alia told Prabhat Khabar, “He has always takes good care of me. Now, he is even more careful. If you want to ask whether he massages my feet, he does not. But he does many things to make me feel special. Now, he does more of that.”

Alia was also asked if her mom Soni Razdan and mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor are also paying special attention to her, she said she has been continuously working, and has had the time to be with them, for them to take care of her. “I recently returned from a three-month shooting schedule in London and I missed dal-chawal a lot. So I found someone who could make dal-chawal and poha for me. I love poha for breakfast. I even learned how to make an omelet there.”

Alia awaits the release of her own production, Darlings, that also features her alongside Shefali Shah. Ranbir, was recently seen in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera that was widely criticised and also had a dismal performance at the ticket windows.

Alia also said she is likely to take a break for a few months after her next, Brahmastra releases as she has signed a few films that will only go on floors next year. Brahmastra is Alia's first film with Ranbir. Directed by Ayan Mukerjee, the film is the first in his fantasy-trilogy that is touted as Indian mythology meets sci-fi.

