Ranbir Kapoor flashes thumbs-up sign at paparazzi ahead of wedding with Alia Bhatt; venue glows with lights. Watch

Actor Ranbir Kapoor flashed the thumbs up and victory sign at the paparazzi, ahead of reports of his wedding with his girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt. In several videos that emerged online, the actor was also seen waving at the paparazzi as he sat inside his car. The actor, on Monday evening, visited a clinic and was again seen waving at the paparazzi. (Also Read | Rishi Kapoor was planning a grand ceremony for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding in December 2020, reveals Subash Ghai)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Ranbir was seen sitting inside his car as he kept his head down. After some time, he raised his head, looked around, and waved at the people stationed there. The actor wore a blue shirt, light blue denims, and a golf cap.

As he exited the clinic, the paparazzi called his name. Without looking at them, he waved and flashed the signs as he got down the stairs and inside his car.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Ranbir's Krishna Raj bungalow has been decorated with bright lights. The house, could be seen sparkled up with pink, purple and golden lights. The multi-floor building is currently under construction and as per several reports, Ranbir and Alia will be moving in there after their wedding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier on Monday, a car was spotted at Ranbir's house and it was loaded with Sabyasachi outfits. Alia Bhatt's uncle Robin recently confirmed that the wedding will take place at Ranbir's Bandra house on April 14. The mehendi ceremony will be held on April 13. The wedding will take place in the presence of their family and close friends. Both Neetu Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt, however, didn't divulge any details regarding the wedding.

On Sunday night, the iconic RK Studios (established by Ranbir Kapoor's filmmaker-grandfather Raj Kapoor) was lit up, leading many to assume that it marked the official beginning of the wedding preparations.

Alia and Ranbir fell in love on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They will feature together onscreen for the first time in Brahmastra, helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The film will release on September 9, this year. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON