Rishi Kapoor was planning a grand ceremony for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding in December 2020, reveals Subash Ghai

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally getting married later this week after quite some speculation. Ranbir had previously said that he and Alia would have gotten married in 2020 itself if it wasn't for the coronavirus pandemic. It has now been revealed that the wedding was indeed being planned for December 2020 and Ranbir's late father Rishi Kapoor was also very happy about it. Also Read| Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding: Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor's reception card resurfaces, check it out

Filmmaker Subash Ghai recently recalled that he had a conversation with Rishi Kapoor about Ranbir and Alia's wedding, which was being planned in a grand manner for December 2020. However, Rishi Kapoor died due to cancer on April 30 that year.

Subash told Bombay Times, "I remember in January 2020, when I had gone to meet Rishi Kapoor at his home to invite him to receive WWI Maestro award 2020 at our annual convocation of Whistling Woods International. We had a long chat as good friends. He was so happy to share with me that they were planning his son Ranbir’s marriage with Alia in December 2020 in a big way. But he left us all with a deep grief suddenly."

Subash noted that Rishi's dreams would finally be fulfilled very soon when Ranbir and Alia get married. He said, "Today, I am so happy that Ranbir and Alia are finally fulfilling his dream. I wish both a happy married life, the way I always did for Rishi and Neetu Kapoor."

It was recently confirmed by Alia Bhatt's uncle Robin Bhatt that she will be tying the knot with Ranbir on April 14. A mehendi ceremony will also take place on April 13. The marriage will take place at Ranbir’s Bandra home, Vastu.

Ranbir and Alia started dating back in 2017, when they worked together on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. In an interview with Rajeev Masand in 2020, Ranbir had said about his and Alia's wedding plans, "It would’ve been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick-mark that goal very soon in my life."

