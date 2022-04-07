Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding: Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor's reception card resurfaces, check it out

Several reports have claimed that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are planning to tie the knot later this month. Speculations about the wedding, ranging from the venue to the wedding outfits, continue to emerge. Meanwhile, an invitation card from Ranbir's parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's wedding has also surfaced on the internet. Also Read| As Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor plan an RK house wedding, check out best, most surprising Bollywood shaadi venues so far

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor tied the knot on January 22, 1980. The card that has surfaced online is from their wedding reception, which was held a day after the wedding, and was attended by several celebrities from the film industry. The venue of the function was the Kapoor family's famous home in Chembur- RK House, which, according to reports, will also be the wedding venue for Ranbir and Alia.

The card was from the groom's side and saw actor Raj Kapoor and his wife Krishna Kapoor inviting guests to their house. The text on the card read, “Mr & Mrs Raj Kapoor request the pleasure of your company on the auspicious occasion of the marriage reception of their son Rishi (Grandson of Late Mr and Mrs Prithviraj Kapoor) with Neetu (Daughter of Mrs. Rajee Singh) on Wednesday the 23 January 1980 between 6.30 pm and 9.00 pm at RK Studios.”

The card also had "best compliments" from other members of the Kapoor family. The list of names included, Mr and Mrs Shammi Kapoor, Mr and Mrs Randhir Kapoor, Mr and Mrs Shashi Kapoor, Mr and Mrs Rajan Nanda, Mr and Mrs Charni Sial, Mr and Mrs Prem Nath and Mrs Kartar Nath.

The card has been lately doing rounds on the internet amid rumours about Rishi's son Ranbir's wedding to Alia Bhatt. Fans reacted to the card with heart emojis, while one wrote, "Life and times were so beautiful and simpler then."

Rishi and Neetu had dated for five years before they tied the knot. Before their wedding, they had appeared in movies such as Kabhi Kabhie, Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony, and Zehreela Insaan, among others. Rishi died in April 2020 after a two-year-long battle with cancer.

