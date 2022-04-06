As Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor plan a Kapoor home wedding, check out best, most surprising Bollywood shaadi venues so far

Reports have emerged that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be getting married this month. All from the actors to their family members have denied the reports but nothing is calming the constant influx of more rumours and reactions from fans. The latest is the rumoured venue for the wedding--the famed family house in Chembur, Mumbai. (Also read: Alia Bhatt replied 'nahi batana hai yaar' when a person asked her about wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. Watch)

The home, more famously known as the Raj Kapoor house, is also where Ranbir's late father Rishi Kapoor got married to his mother, Neetu Singh. Randhir Kapoor, who is Ranbir's uncle, has denied the reports of it. “I don't know why people take such liberties with Alia and Ranbir. They are to get married in the RK house? I have heard no such thing. Not that I am aware of,” he said in a comment to NDTV.

If the rumours are indeed true, this wouldn't be the first time that a Bollywood star as decided to get married at their family home. Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza have done it too. Ahead of the wedding, let us revisit all the most surprising and wedding venues of Bollywood stars.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married at her aunt's home.

Sonam Kapoor's wedding decor.

Actor Sonam Kapoor decided to get married at her aunt Kavita Singh's home in Mumbai. The house was beautifully decorated with flowers and ornaments. Sonam was brought to the mandap by her brother and cousins as all the closest family and friends came together for the wedding at the house.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone dancing at her wedding.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in November 2018 in one of the most secretive Bollywood weddings. They booked a swanky place in Italy's Lake Como, following in the footsteps of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. They had a mehendi ceremony next to the lake and the wedding was just as beautiful. Deepika reached the venue in a boat, glimpses of which were caught by desi media stationed on boats of their own on the lake.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia at their wedding.

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in a gurdwara in Delhi in 2018 in a truly surprise wedding. No one had any clue about what was afoot until they suddenly shared pictures from the wedding on Instagram. Neha was also pregnant with her daughter Mehr at the time. The couple has talked and joked about it multiple times since.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with their families.

Priyanka Chopra was the first star to kick off the palatial weddings trend. In December 2018, Nick and his superstar brothers with their wives and parents, arrived in India for the wedding. The entire Umaid Bhawan palace in Jodhpur was booked for three days of wedding ceremonies. It started with a Christian ceremony with an altar prepared in the palace's lush gardens, then a Hindu ceremony the next day.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi

DIa Mirza wedding picture.

Dia Mirza's beautiful wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi at her own house impressed many. The actor chose to put up a mandap in her own building complex. She wore a red saree and even opted for a priestess to officiate the wedding.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar at their wedding.

Another truly surprise wedding, Yami and Aditya tied the knot at her hometown in Himachal. It was preceded by a few rituals in her family home. Fans were impressed by the simplicity of it, and how Yami chose a fuss-free wedding.

