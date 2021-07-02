Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ranbir Kapoor gets a special request from Kareena Kapoor to recreate iconic 'towel item song' from Saawariya

Kareena Kapoor has shared a video asking Ranbir Kapoor to recreate the towel scene from Jab Se Tere Naina in Saawariya. Watch the video.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor asks Ranbir Kapoor to recreate his 'towel item song'.

Kareena Kapoor has made a special request to her cousin, actor Ranbir Kapoor on Friday. The actor shared a video on her Instagram account, asking Ranbir to recreate his 'towel item number', aka Jab Se Tere Naina from the movie Saawariya.

In the video, Kareena Kapoor said, "Oye, you should have thought twice na before taking requests, Ranbir. Anyway, how about reenacting your famous item number. Arre, the one with the towel ya, for both me and Lolo (Karisma Kapoor). And by the way, your item numbers are even more famous than ours."

Kareena shared with the caption, "I've sent my request... now we'll just have to wait for the famous item number!!" Her video was released as a part of a social media promotional activity for a mobile brand. The brand has roped in Ranbir Kapoor as their brand ambassador. The actor has requested his fans to participate as well.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana remembers how he watched Shah Rukh Khan shoot for Maya Memsaab in Kasauli: 'I was 8'

While it is to see if Ranbir recreates the scene or not, the actor had once revealed that he had taken 70 takes before the shot was passed.

Speaking with Film Companion in 2018, Ranbir had said, "There was a shot in this so-called ‘towel song’ Jab Se Tere Naina, where I had to roll back on this chair and fall down and the towel had to fall in a certain way with my leg showing and there was one shot where I was lying down laughing and I had to get up and sing a song and he’s very particular about what beat you catch, (Sanjay Leela Bhansali's) a very musical director – you fall on this beat, you lift your head here, you laugh here – everything is musical. I did 45 or 50 takes one day and my back really broke. The next morning when I came back, he said, ‘No, I’ve not got it’ and I had to do another 70 takes."

Ranbir was last seen in Sanju. The actor has a few movies in the pipeline such as Brahmastra with girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Shamshera.

