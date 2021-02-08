'Ranbir Kapoor is sharing his wardrobe with you': Alia Bhatt announces noble gesture

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is donating items in his wardrobe for charity, via his girlfriend Alia Bhatt's organisation, Coexist. Alia made the announcement on Monday, and said that the proceeds will go into providing 'nutrition for children fighting cancer'.

Alia took to Instagram Stories to make the announcement "Tadaa! Ranbir is sharing his wardrobe with you. Proceeds will go to providing holistic nutrition for children fighting cancer," she wrote, adding that the 'sale' would go live on Tuesday.

Coexist, according to its Instagram page, 'is a platform created by Alia Bhatt that highlights and works towards the issues of animal and ecological welfare.'

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for three years, and are rumoured to be planning a wedding soon. Asked if he’s planning to get married anytime soon, Ranbir said in an interview to journalist Rajeev Masand that the deal would’ve been ‘sealed’ had the ‘pandemic not hit our lives’. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he said.

Alia in a recent Instagram 'true or false' session reacted to a fan's statement about her love for '8', a reference to Ranbir. Alia said that the statement was 'true', and made a heart gesture with her hands, adding, "Love."

Ranbir and Alia spent the lockdown together, and it was recently reported that she had purchased a property in the same apartment complex as Ranbir. They will be seen on the big screen for the first time in director Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

