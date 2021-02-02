Alia Bhatt saying that she loves Ranbir Kapoor is the cutest thing ever, watch

Actor Alia Bhatt in an Instagram 'true or false' session on Tuesday gave her fans multiple clues about her relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor. Not only did Alia admit that she 'has dogs' now, she also said that she loves '8', which is Ranbir's favourite number.

In the 'true or false' session, Alia was asked about her workout habits, her eating preferences, and a lot more. Asked if she prefers cats over dogs, Alia said, "No, that's not true, I love cats because I've always had cats, but I also love dogs because I have dogs." Alia could have been referring to Ranbir's dogs Lionel and Nido.

One of Alia's cats, Sheeba, died recently. “Goodbye my angel," Alia had written in an Instagram post, as a sendoff. She has another cat, named Edward, who often makes appearances in her social media posts, and YouTube videos.





Ranbir, however, has an English mastiff. "They make everything better," she captioned a recent Instagram post, which showed her playing with the dog.

The final statement that was posed to her was 'You love 8', with a heart emoji. Alia said that the statement was 'true', and made a heart gesture with her hands, adding, "Love."

In her birthday post for Ranbir last year, Alia had written, “Happy Birthday 8." Ranbir is often spotted wearing a football jersey with the number 8 emblazoned on it.

Also during her 'true or false' session, Alia admitted that her favourite kind of cuisine is home-cooked Indian food, and that she isn't the biggest fan of shopping. "I don't love shopping. If you take me into a store I get very very confused and I kind of come out very soon, but online shopping has changed a lot of things for me," she said.





