Alia Bhatt saying that she loves Ranbir Kapoor is the cutest thing ever, watch
- Alia Bhatt, in an Instagram 'true or false' session, said that she loves '8', referring to her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. Check out all her answers here.
Actor Alia Bhatt in an Instagram 'true or false' session on Tuesday gave her fans multiple clues about her relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor. Not only did Alia admit that she 'has dogs' now, she also said that she loves '8', which is Ranbir's favourite number.
In the 'true or false' session, Alia was asked about her workout habits, her eating preferences, and a lot more. Asked if she prefers cats over dogs, Alia said, "No, that's not true, I love cats because I've always had cats, but I also love dogs because I have dogs." Alia could have been referring to Ranbir's dogs Lionel and Nido.
One of Alia's cats, Sheeba, died recently. “Goodbye my angel," Alia had written in an Instagram post, as a sendoff. She has another cat, named Edward, who often makes appearances in her social media posts, and YouTube videos.
Ranbir, however, has an English mastiff. "They make everything better," she captioned a recent Instagram post, which showed her playing with the dog.
The final statement that was posed to her was 'You love 8', with a heart emoji. Alia said that the statement was 'true', and made a heart gesture with her hands, adding, "Love."
Also read: Alia Bhatt, sister Shaheen cuddle with Ranbir Kapoor’s dog: ‘They make everything better’
In her birthday post for Ranbir last year, Alia had written, “Happy Birthday 8." Ranbir is often spotted wearing a football jersey with the number 8 emblazoned on it.
Also during her 'true or false' session, Alia admitted that her favourite kind of cuisine is home-cooked Indian food, and that she isn't the biggest fan of shopping. "I don't love shopping. If you take me into a store I get very very confused and I kind of come out very soon, but online shopping has changed a lot of things for me," she said.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vicky's fan hands him samosa at airport, check out actor's hilarious post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt saying that she loves Ranbir Kapoor is the cutest thing ever, watch
- Alia Bhatt, in an Instagram 'true or false' session, said that she loves '8', referring to her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. Check out all her answers here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut buys property worth ₹4 cr for her siblings, cousins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pooja Batra poses with Elon Musk, guess who looks more 'electrifying' to fans?
- Actor Pooja Batra left her fans impressed with a throwback picture featuring none other than Elon Musk. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twinkle Khanna, daughter Nitara are picture-perfect as they read books together
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala says she has ‘learned to make friends’ with pain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonam posts pic from New York trip when Anand proposed, he corrects her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anek: Ayushmann Khurrana's cool new look from Anubhav Sinha movie revealed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu shares first look pic, introduces fans to Savi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nick fanboys over Ranveer, wants to win a Nutella jar with his face on it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana summoned in defamation case filed by Javed, calls herself 'lioness'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka twins with pet dog Diana in stylish outfit: 'A white tiger and her cub'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Shatrughan Sinha was chased by Shashi Kapoor with a belt, for being late
- Actor Shatrughan Sinha has admitted that his habitual tardiness once prompted Shashi Kapoor to chase him around with a belt.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka Sharma's doppelganger, Julia Michaels reacts to Vamika's pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shatrughan Sinha isn't pleased about film industry being ignored in Union Budget
- Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has said that the Centre hasn't 'bothered' about the film industry, which is struggling to revive itself after Covid-19-induced shutdowns.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox