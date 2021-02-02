IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt saying that she loves Ranbir Kapoor is the cutest thing ever, watch
It's true, Alia Bhatt loves Ranbir Kapoor.
It's true, Alia Bhatt loves Ranbir Kapoor.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt saying that she loves Ranbir Kapoor is the cutest thing ever, watch

  • Alia Bhatt, in an Instagram 'true or false' session, said that she loves '8', referring to her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. Check out all her answers here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:32 PM IST

Actor Alia Bhatt in an Instagram 'true or false' session on Tuesday gave her fans multiple clues about her relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor. Not only did Alia admit that she 'has dogs' now, she also said that she loves '8', which is Ranbir's favourite number.

In the 'true or false' session, Alia was asked about her workout habits, her eating preferences, and a lot more. Asked if she prefers cats over dogs, Alia said, "No, that's not true, I love cats because I've always had cats, but I also love dogs because I have dogs." Alia could have been referring to Ranbir's dogs Lionel and Nido.

One of Alia's cats, Sheeba, died recently. “Goodbye my angel," Alia had written in an Instagram post, as a sendoff. She has another cat, named Edward, who often makes appearances in her social media posts, and YouTube videos.


Ranbir, however, has an English mastiff. "They make everything better," she captioned a recent Instagram post, which showed her playing with the dog.

The final statement that was posed to her was 'You love 8', with a heart emoji. Alia said that the statement was 'true', and made a heart gesture with her hands, adding, "Love."

Also read: Alia Bhatt, sister Shaheen cuddle with Ranbir Kapoor’s dog: ‘They make everything better’

In her birthday post for Ranbir last year, Alia had written, “Happy Birthday 8." Ranbir is often spotted wearing a football jersey with the number 8 emblazoned on it.

Also during her 'true or false' session, Alia admitted that her favourite kind of cuisine is home-cooked Indian food, and that she isn't the biggest fan of shopping. "I don't love shopping. If you take me into a store I get very very confused and I kind of come out very soon, but online shopping has changed a lot of things for me," she said.


Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alia bhatt ranbir kapoor alia bhatt instagram

Related Stories

Alia Bhatt has shared a photo on Instagram as she got ready for a date with Ranbir Kapoor.
Alia Bhatt has shared a photo on Instagram as she got ready for a date with Ranbir Kapoor.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt gets ready for a date, fans spot Ranbir's closet behind her

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:47 PM IST
Alia Bhatt shared a photo on Sunday as she got decked up for a date. She posted a photo of herself in a cute sweater but fans noticed something interesting behind her.
READ FULL STORY
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor join Riddhima Kapoor and her family for lunch.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor join Riddhima Kapoor and her family for lunch.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor join Riddhima and her family for Sunday lunch. See pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:30 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt joined his sister Riddhima Kapoor, her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara for lunch on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Vicky Kaushal arrived in Indore to a tasty welcome.
Vicky Kaushal arrived in Indore to a tasty welcome.
bollywood

Vicky's fan hands him samosa at airport, check out actor's hilarious post

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:39 PM IST
Vicky Kaushal got a warm welcome in Indore with some samosas and jalebis. A young fan met him at the airport with the treats and Vicky took to Instagram to talk about their funny interaction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It's true, Alia Bhatt loves Ranbir Kapoor.
It's true, Alia Bhatt loves Ranbir Kapoor.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt saying that she loves Ranbir Kapoor is the cutest thing ever, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:32 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt, in an Instagram 'true or false' session, said that she loves '8', referring to her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. Check out all her answers here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has bought expensive gifts for her siblings and cousins.
Kangana Ranaut has bought expensive gifts for her siblings and cousins.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut buys property worth 4 cr for her siblings, cousins

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:57 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has bought luxurious apartments worth 4crore for her siblings. In a tweet, she said that the houses will be ready in two years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pooja Batra poses with Elon Musk.
Pooja Batra poses with Elon Musk.
bollywood

Pooja Batra poses with Elon Musk, guess who looks more 'electrifying' to fans?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:57 PM IST
  • Actor Pooja Batra left her fans impressed with a throwback picture featuring none other than Elon Musk. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twinkle Khanna reading with her daughter Nitara.
Twinkle Khanna reading with her daughter Nitara.
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna, daughter Nitara are picture-perfect as they read books together

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Twinkle Khanna has shared a new picture with her daughter Nitara. The photo shows the mother-daughter duo reading books together.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trishala Dutt had a tough time coping with the death of her boyfriend in 2019.
Trishala Dutt had a tough time coping with the death of her boyfriend in 2019.
bollywood

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala says she has ‘learned to make friends’ with pain

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:41 PM IST
Trishala Dutt talked about experiencing post-traumatic growth and said that she values her painful experiences the most in her life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018.
bollywood

Sonam posts pic from New York trip when Anand proposed, he corrects her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:06 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback picture with Anand Ahuja, but it looks like she got some details wrong. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ayushmann Khurrana has begun shooting for Anek.
Ayushmann Khurrana has begun shooting for Anek.
bollywood

Anek: Ayushmann Khurrana's cool new look from Anubhav Sinha movie revealed

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:06 PM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana has shared the first look photos from his upcoming film Anek. The film will see Ayushmann in a new look with shaved eyebrows and a thick beard.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu has shared first look picture for Looop Lapeta.
Taapsee Pannu has shared first look picture for Looop Lapeta.
bollywood

Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu shares first look pic, introduces fans to Savi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:42 AM IST
Taapsee Pannu has shared the first look picture from her upcoming film, Looop Lapeta. It is an official remake of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nick Jonas seems to be a Ranveer Singh fan.
Nick Jonas seems to be a Ranveer Singh fan.
bollywood

Nick fanboys over Ranveer, wants to win a Nutella jar with his face on it

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:07 AM IST
Nick Jonas commented on Ranveer Singh's Instagram post and hoped to win a customised Nutella jar with Ranveer's face on it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut compared herself to a 'lioness'.
Kangana Ranaut compared herself to a 'lioness'.
bollywood

Kangana summoned in defamation case filed by Javed, calls herself 'lioness'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:42 AM IST
After a Mumbai court summoned Kangana Ranaut in connection with a defamation case filed against her by Javed Akhtar, she compared herself to a 'lioness' among a 'pack of jackals'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra with her pet dog Diana.
Priyanka Chopra with her pet dog Diana.
bollywood

Priyanka twins with pet dog Diana in stylish outfit: 'A white tiger and her cub'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:48 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of herself and her pet dog Diana in stylish matching outfits. In the caption of her Instagram post, she made a reference to her latest release, The White Tiger.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonakshi Sinha poses with father Shatrughan Sinha.
Sonakshi Sinha poses with father Shatrughan Sinha.
bollywood

When Shatrughan Sinha was chased by Shashi Kapoor with a belt, for being late

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:07 AM IST
  • Actor Shatrughan Sinha has admitted that his habitual tardiness once prompted Shashi Kapoor to chase him around with a belt.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli revealed their daughter's name on Monday and singer Julia Michaels has reacted.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli revealed their daughter's name on Monday and singer Julia Michaels has reacted.
bollywood

Anushka Sharma's doppelganger, Julia Michaels reacts to Vamika's pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:02 AM IST
Grammy-nominated singer Julia Michaels, who is also known in India as Anushka Sharma's lookalike, has reacted to the actor sharing the first photo of her daughter, Vamika.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shatrughan Sinha has expressed his opinions about the Union Budget 2021.
Shatrughan Sinha has expressed his opinions about the Union Budget 2021.
bollywood

Shatrughan Sinha isn't pleased about film industry being ignored in Union Budget

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:27 PM IST
  • Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has said that the Centre hasn't 'bothered' about the film industry, which is struggling to revive itself after Covid-19-induced shutdowns.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP