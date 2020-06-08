e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt, sister Shaheen cuddle with Ranbir Kapoor’s dog: ‘They make everything better’

Alia Bhatt, sister Shaheen cuddle with Ranbir Kapoor’s dog: ‘They make everything better’

Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen began their week by cuddling with Ranbir Kapoor’s cute dog. See their pics here.

bollywood Updated: Jun 08, 2020 15:49 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Alia Bhatt and Shaheen are enjoying their time with some doggo love.
Alia Bhatt and Shaheen are enjoying their time with some doggo love.( )
         

Actor Alia Bhatt and her writer sister Shaheen Bhatt kicked off their week with some doggo cuddles. They shared pictures on Instagram with actor Ranbir Kapoor’s cute dog on Monday, showing the pooch with love.

Alia shared two pictures in her Instagram post. One photo showed her with the big dog, an English mastiff, cuddling against the a window with just their silhouettes in the picture. The second photo showed her giving her furry friend a big hug. “They make everything better,” Alia captioned her post.

 

they make everything better 🧡

they make everything better 🧡

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 

At least we have dogs.

At least we have dogs.

A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb) on

Shaheen shared just one picture with the dog and wrote, “At least we have dogs.” Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni left a heart emoji on her post.

Also read: Sonu Sood meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, thanks him for ‘support offered to help my migrant brothers’

 

My comfort zone ❤️ #familia

My comfort zone ❤️ #familia

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

Alia and Ranbir are in a relationship since the last two years and were reportedly in lockdown at his home for two months. Now, it seems like Shaheen is also living with the couple. She recently shared a picture with Alia in which they were seen greeting each other through a glass wall. “Hi Sweetie,” Shaheen had captioned her post.

Riddhima, who has been with her mother Neetu Kapoor ever since her father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died in April, took to Instagram and shared a photo-collage of her time with Alia, Ranbir and Shaheen. “My comfort zone #familia,” she captioned her post.

