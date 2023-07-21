Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh- The new pillars of Bollywood

Bollywood, as an industry, has evolved. In every era, there have been a few names that stood out the most. And while some names from the last era continue to rule even today, a handful of names from the younger generation have been slowly and steadily stepping up the ladder and making their mark, be it with their performances or box office collections — so much so that they can be seen as the future of Bollywood.

Actors Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh

Let’s look at the three theatrical blue-eyed boys from the current generation who have managed to pave their way to being the most watched, loved and talked about young superstars with a wide range of roles and genres, along with the strongest performances given in many superhits. But most importantly, they have a powerful box-office pull, making them the industry’s shining future.

RANVEER SINGH

He made his debut in 2010 with Band Baaja Baarat, which became an unexpected hit. But Ranveer’s surprising debut was just the beginning. The actor went on to do some experimental roles in films like Lootera (2013). The turning point for him was when he met his mentor, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who tapped his potential time and again, making him a box-office ruler. Their association in Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastaani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018) is historic. Other hits in his wide filmography include Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) and Gully Boy (2019). Next, he has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with director Karan Johar, expected to be a grand-scale romantic comedy and releases on July 28.

KARTIK AARYAN

This fan-made star is currently revelling in the success of his film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, which is his performance of the year and continues to earn impressive numbers. The outsider made his debut back in 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, where his iconic monologue became a key factor in its sleeper hit status. His journey ahead included a lot of new directors as he went on to deliver hits. Since then, the star has been on a winning streak with projects such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh (both 2019). The same year, Kartik struck gold with the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, making him the hero of the masses and the saviour of Bollywood. Kartik is the only actor who’s given two hits in the post-pandemic era. Up next on the horizon for this most-wanted bachelor is his collaboration with director Kabir Khan in Chandu Champion, scheduled to release next June.

RANBIR KAPOOR

From his debut in 2007 with Saawariya until his latest, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir has given a string of hit films, including Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009), Rockstar (2011), Barfi (2012), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and Sanju (2018). Initially, he played the chocolate-boy roles with aplomb and got the audience rooting for him. As he graduated in the film industry, his roles became meatier and his performances got stronger, making him one of the finest actors. He is next to be seen collaborating with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Animal. The film, which will see Ranbir in an absolutely new avatar, is said to be made on a budget of ₹100 crore, and is set to release on December 1.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh says, “The journeys of Ranbir, Kartik and Ranveer are so different from each, but what they all have in common is the ability to pull in good box office numbers owing to a large fan base especially among the families and the masses. Ups and downs have been part of every big superstar’s journey but its the sustainability in the long run that makes them the era’s leading young superstars and with the stardom quality that these three have, matched with their bankability, they have that sustainability and are already on the path to be the new pillars of Bollywood. The return on their budgets to producers is what makes them so bankable and all of them have been able to garner profits over budgets. Paving a unique journey each, up ahead all three of them have some big scale projects with all eyes on Ranbir’s Animal, Kartik’s Chandu Champion and Ranveer’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.”

