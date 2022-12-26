Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt in sweet Christmas photo; see their family pics with Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt celebrated Christmas 2022 as a mother and a wife. The actor got some sweet holiday kisses from Ranbir Kapoor as the two celebrated their first Christmas after their April wedding, and since becoming parents of daughter Raha Kapoor, who was born last month. On Monday, Alia took to Instagram and shared photos from their Christmas celebrations. Most of the Kapoor family posed for the festive snaps — including Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor — as did Alia's mother Soni Razdan and sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor holds Alia Bhatt's hand as they arrive at Kunal Kapoor-hosted Christmas lunch

Alia shared a photo of herself and Ranbir and other members of her family from their Christmas Eve celebration. In one of the photos, Ranbir held Alia Bhatt close and kissed her on the eye as she smiled for the camera. The couple stood in front of a giant Christmas tree decorated with red and silver baubles. Alia wore a red dress with a Christmas cap in the romantic photo. She posted another picture of herself posing with sister Shaheen, and a group photo, which included Ranbir and their mothers, actors Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, respectively.

Sharing the photos, Alia wrote in the caption,"It’s the best time of year... with the best people the world... merry merry always from my family to yours." Alia also shared a photo from the Kapoor family's annual Christmas lunch featuring herself and Ranbir with Karisma, Neetu, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor and Rima Jain. They all smiled for the camera in the group photo taken at Kunal Kapoor's Mumbai home. Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan were also spotted at the Christmas festivities. Shweta is married to Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda, who is Ranbir and Karisma's cousin. Suhana and Agastya have been spotted together at various events in Mumbai, recently. They will make their acting debut soon in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film will be released in theatres on April 28, 2023. Alia also has director Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Apart from this, she also has Heart of Stone, which marks her Hollywood debut. The Netflix film also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Ranbir is working on Animal, directed by filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He also has Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor in the pipeline.

