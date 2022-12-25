Ranbir Kapoor holds Alia Bhatt's hand as they arrive at Kunal Kapoor-hosted lunch, Suhana Khan and Navya Nanda seen too

As Kunal Kapoor hosted a lunch on Christmas, a host of celebrities reached his home in Mumbai. In several videos and pictures on Instagram shared by a paparazzo account, actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were one of the first guests to arrive at the venue. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt shines the brightest, Ranbir Kapoor keeps it simple at Christmas dinner)

For the occasion, Alia wore a white and red printed frock and white heels. Ranbir Kapoor opted for a black T-shirt, brown jacket, blue denims, and black shoes. The couple held hands as they smiled, posed, and waved at the paparazzi. Rima Jain and Manoj Jain also arrived together for the lunch.

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor also arrived for the lunch dressed in a black and white outfit. Randhir Kapoor and Babita posed together holding each other for the camera. While Randhir wore black pants, a red T-shirt, a matching cap and shoes, Babita was seen in a red and white outfit.

Their daughter, actor Karisma Kapoor, arrived with her children--Samaira and Kiaan. She wore an off-white dress with red polka dots and beige heels. The trio posed for pictures together. Shweta Bachchan was also seen with her children--Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda at Kunal's home.

Suhana Khan, daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, also accompanied them. For the occasion, Shweta was dressed in casuals. Suhana wore a black bodycon dress and heels. Navya opted for a long white dress and Agastya wore a black T-shirt, blue denims, and white sneakers.

Suhana is set to make her Bollywood debut with The Archies. It is an Indian adaptation of the iconic comics The Archies. The film will release on Netflix and also stars Agastya, Khushi Kapoor and Yuvraj Menda among others.

Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, 2023. Apart from that, she also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film Jee Le Zaara opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Alia is all set to make her Hollywood debut with the Netflix film, Heart of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot.

Ranbir was recently seen in a cameo role in Govinda Naam Mera. He will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan's upcoming romantic comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor which is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023. Apart from that, he also has director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film Animal along with Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor.

