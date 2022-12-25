Alia Bhatt shines the brightest, Ranbir Kapoor keeps it simple at Christmas dinner with family, see decor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their first Christmas after their wedding this year and the arrival of their baby girl Raha. Alia's mom Soni Razdan hosted the Christmas dinner on Saturday and was happy to have both her daughters: Alia and Shaheen Bhatt at home at the same time. Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji also joined them in the celebrations. Also read: New mom Alia Bhatt performs aerial yoga, shares her workout experience: 'Rebuilding my connection with my core'

Alia Bhatt shared a picture with sister Shaheen on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Merry merry with my cherry.” The decorated Christmas tree could be seen in the background as they posed for the camera.

Soni shared a special solo picture with Alia who was in a bright red dress and wore a cute Santa hairband. Sharing another picture with both Alia and Shaheen, Soni wrote on Instagram, "It’s a holly jolly Christmas. Also a great time to get these two together at one time at home."

Soni Razdan with Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

Neetu Kapoor shared the selfie of the day which had all the main guests in the frame. While Alia was the brightest in red and Ranbir wore white, the rest were in black on the occasion. Shaheen however, was in a bronze dress. The pic also shows Pooja Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji alongwith Neetu, Soni and Shaheen. Neetu simply wrote “Merry Christmas” along with the picture.

Neetu Kapoor shared a group selfie.

Christmas decor at Soni Razdan's home.

Soni Razdan and Shaheen shared several glimpses of the Christmas decor at their home and the Christmas tree which had bright red balls with names of the family members written on them, including that of Ranbir and Raha. Candles were lit around the house and star lights marked the outline of the balcony. The dinner table was too in sync with the theme in red.

During the day, Neetu had wrapped up the shoot of her film, Letters to Mr Khanna, to be right in time for the Christmas celebration. She had also shared a picture from the sets as she joined her co-stars including Sunny Kaushal for a cake-cutting ceremony. She was in a saree and held the knife in the air for the picture.

