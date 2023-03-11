Ranbir Kapoor flaunts his toned abs in shirtless pics shared by fitness trainer behind his Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar look

Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar released on March 8, and saw a good opening, the highest for a rom-com in India. The film which sees the fresh pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, also saw Ranbir in a ripped avatar, going shirtless to reveal his six pack abs. Now, the actor's fitness trainer Shivoham has revealed how Ranbir undertook a rigorous exercise routine and training session to achieve that look. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor was asked if Alia Bhatt is a better wife or a mother; this is what he said)

Ranbir's fitness trainer Shivoham took to his Instagram to share two shirtless pictures of the actor looking ripped. In the caption, he praised the actor for showing extreme discipline and dedication in order to achieve this look. He wrote, "What you see is truly an example of a disciplined lifestyle, dedication and a lot of hardwork. It's a team effort and results like this cannot be achieved by half hearted involvement. The nutrition, the supplements, the training but more than anything the WILL to wake up and do what is necessary is the number one reason why you achieve your goals and this is what sets you apart from the rest. 4am training sessions, 11:30pm training sessions or even sometimes finding the time in between shoots, Ranbir has done it all."

Shivoham also praised Ranbir for balancing both his personal and professional life. The actor became father to daughter Raha last November with his actor-wife Alia Bhatt. Shivoham continued: "Balancing his personal life along with his professional life. All these things cannot be learned from reading books, these are values that are imbibed in you and conditioning that you pick up from your parents and the company you keep. So proud of you brother. Cannot wait to show the world "THE ANIMAL" look next (folded hands and red heart emoticons)"

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar did a business of ₹15.73 crore nett on its first day in India. The film, which features Ranbir with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time, registered the highest opening for a romantic-comedy film in India after surpassing the first day figures of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017).

Ranbir's upcoming films include Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol also feature in the film that is set to be released later this year.

