Ranbir Kapoor was asked if Alia Bhatt is a better wife or a mother; this is what he said

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha was born on November 6 last year, a few months after the couple's April wedding at their Mumbai home Vastu. Since Raha's birth, both Ranbir and Alia have spoken about their daughter in interviews, and given a glimpse into their lives as new parents. In a recent interview, Ranbir was asked to rate Alia as a wife and a mother. He said she was 'amazing in both', but was a 'better mother' than a wife. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor reveals first gift he gave daughter Raha and its connection to his favourite number 8

Ranbir also reflected on his journey as a father and said that he had 'mastered that technique' of making their daughter burp after feeds. He also answered questions about celebrities that could babysit Raha Kapoor, plan her birthday parties, keep her entertained, and more in a recent interview as he promoted his latest film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside director Luv Ranjan.

When Ranbir Kapoor was asked if Alia is a better wife or a mother, he told Siddharth Kannan, "She is amazing in both, but I would say better mother.” Ranbir further spoke about his burping technique for Raha. He said, "A lot of people probably don’t know this, especially those who don’t have kids, that burping is a big thing when a baby is born, especially in the first few months. Every time the baby feeds, you have to burp the baby at least two times. And there is a technique to it, and I have really mastered that technique."

When asked which celebrity would be the best babysitter for their daughter, Ranbir took Shah Rukh Khan's name. He said Raha will be 'very happy to see him' when he shows her his signature arms open pose. Ranbir took Ranveer Singh's name when asked about a celebrity who could be a 'great entertainer' for his daughter Raha. Ranbir also said Karan Johar can 'arrange the best birthday party' for Raha, calling him the 'best planner'.

Ranbir's film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also features Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. He is paired opposite Shraddha for the first time in the film. The movie also features Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, and Boney Kapoor in supporting roles. Ranbir's upcoming films include Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON