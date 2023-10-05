Ranbir Kapoor not summoned as accused but to understand Mahadev money laundering scam: Report

Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly not been summoned for questioning in the Mahadev money-laundering case as an accused. The actor has been called to understand his knowledge of the source of money he received to promote the betting app, sources in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were quoted as saying in a report by News18. The ED has reportedly asked Ranbir to appear at the agency’s office in Raipur, Chhattisgarh on October 6. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED in Mahadev online betting app case

Ranbir to be questioned about betting business

Ranbir Kapoor on Wednesday summoned by the ED in connection with the Mahadev online betting app case. (File Photo/ AFP)

“Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned to understand the betting business transactions. At this point, he has not been summoned as accused. His questioning is important to know his knowledge about the money sources he received. It will possibly indicate the plans of the promoters and their association," an ED source close to the development was quoted as saying in the report.

It added, “Ranbir Kapoor may not be part of conspiracy but very important to understand the scam." Allegedly, he received payments for conducting promotional activities for the app. Reportedly, many other celebrities and actors are under the ED’s scanner in the case and they will also be summoned soon.

What is the Mahadev app?

The Mahadev app enabled illegal betting on various online games like poker, card games, chance games, badminton, tennis, football and cricket. The app is allegedly run by Dubai-based Saurabh and Ravi Uppal. The company runs from Dubai because betting is legal there, but illegal in India.

Other celebrities under the ED’s scanner

Sources in the ED had earlier told News18 that as many as 17 Bollywood celebrities, including Shradha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha and others, are under the scanner for attending or performing at Sourabh Chandrakar’s wedding in February this year and the company’s success party in September last year.

“The celebrities accepted a huge amount of cash as remuneration for attending or performing at the wedding. The money is proceeds of the crime and the celebrities are liable for taking the money. There are more than a dozen celebrities who participated in the wedding and they are seen in the videos,” a senior source in the ED had said.

