Alia Bhatt decks up in red as she hosts Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor at Christmas dinner. See pics

Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor joined Alia Bhatt and family for the Christmas dinner on Friday. Happy pictures from the get-together have been shared by Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt on her Instagram Stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neetu was in a black dress and heels and Ranbir in a black suit as they stopped for a moment to pose for the paparazzi. Ranbir waved to the paparazzi and flashed a thumbs up sign before walking in with Neetu.

On the other hand, Alia and family opted for bright colours on the occasion. Alia was in a strapless red dress, gold earrings, with her hair falling on her shoulder. Shaheen chose a sequinned green dress while Soni was in a cream attire.

Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan during the Christmas dinner.

Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor at Alia Bhatt's residence for Christmas dinner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, Alia was seen with Ranbir in the same car, travelling to their home, as per a paparazzi account.

Ranbir and Alia have been together since a few years. They occassionally join each other's families for gettogethers and parties. The two are currently gearing up for the release of their much-delayed film, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Brahmastra motion poster was launched in Delhi this month. Ranbir got emotional at the event as he recalled his conversation with his father Rishi Kapoor about the film that was under production for more than eight years.

"I miss my father terribly today. I remember during the making of the film, he kept fighting with Ayan and me and kept questioning us. 'What are you guys doing? Who takes so long to make a film? Who spends so much money? Ranbir, you are not making a penny on this film. Nobody watches a VFX film in the country?' But I believe he is here somewhere and I hope he is proud. I hope he is smiling," Ranbir said.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor shields Alia Bhatt from crowd, escorts her to car after dinner with Shaheen Bhatt and friends. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia also said that she got emotional on hearing Ranbir speak about his father. "I am sorry but right now I am a little emotional because of what you said. I immediately started to..." Alia said fighting back tears as Ranbir patted her back.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Brahmastra is the first part of a sci fi trilogy directed by Ayan Mukerji. The first part of the movie will be released on September 9, 2022. The second and third parts of 'Brahmastra' are due in 2024 and 2026.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON