Ranbir Kapoor on being a father to his and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha: 'I am scared to even talk about it because...'

Ranbir Kapoor has been busy promoting Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar. During a recent interview, the actor spoke about his daughter Raha Kapoor, who was born in November last year. Ranbir said he was 'scared to talk about' his love for her, adding that the 'amount of joy and gratefulness' that he feels about having her in his life, does not compare to anything else – ‘be it any person, any movie, or anything professionally’. Also read: When Ranbir Kapoor was approached by his CA to make will before Raha's birth

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir married at their Mumbai home Vastu in April last year. The couple was joined by close friends from Bollywood and their family, including their mothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, at the intimate ceremony. Alia announced via an Instagram post the birth of their daughter on November 6, 2022. Speaking about Raha, Ranbir shared his fears about being a father, in a recent interview.

“Nothing matters anymore, and everything does, at the same time. I am scared to even talk about it, because it fills you up so much. You have this fear: will this go away? But in the back of my mind I know this is the one thing which will live with me eternally till the day I die. The amount of love, joy and gratefulness that I feel, I haven’t felt that towards anything, any person, any movie, anything professionally," Ranbir told BBC in a recent interview about his daughter Raha Kapoor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia Bhatt gave a glimpse of a customised quilt of her daughter Raha via Instagram Stories.

Ranbir further said that as a father, he wouldn't mind putting on weight if he weren't an actor. “If I was not an actor, I wouldn’t care if I put on weight or anything. I think everybody should be healthy. You should eat and sleep well. But you should also enjoy a little bit in life. Actors are starving (humans). Every actor is unhappy because they don’t get the food they want to eat. So, from the outside, it all looks glamorous and cool, but on the inside, we are just pained,” Ranbir said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranbir will be next seen in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor, which will be released on March 8. His upcoming projects include Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol also feature in the film that is set to be released later this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON