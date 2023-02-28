When Ranbir Kapoor was approached by his CA to make will before Raha's birth: 'Why would I make one at this age?'

Ranbir Kapoor is now a father to his three-month-old daughter Raha Kapoor. He tied the knot with his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt last year and they welcomed Raha in November. When Alia was pregnant with their first child, Ranbir had revealed in an interview how his chartered accountant (CA) came to him asking if he wanted to make a will. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor talks fondly about daughter Raha Kapoor: 'Her smile breaks your heart, I don't want to leave home'

Ranbir along with Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are actors from the current generation of the Kapoor family. Their cousin Zahan Kapoor (son of Kunal Kapoor and grandson of Shashi Kapoor) recently made his film debut with Hansal Mehta's Faraaz.

In an interview with Film Companion last year before the birth of Raha, Ranbir was asked if he was thinking about the Kapoor family's legacy as he was about to become a father. He replied, “I think legacy is something you only realise when you’re retiring. It’s too early for me to… I know my CA a couple of months back came to me, asking me, ‘Should we make a will?’ I was like, ‘Will?’ I started getting fearful like am I going to die? Why would I make a will at this age?"

He added, “So, the truth is, all these things you don’t think about. Right now I’m only thinking about the excitement of having a child, of living a life with the child, how I’m going to be, and what it’s going to be like.” He said he wasn't thinking about the future and was taking one day at a time and trying to become the best version of himself.

Ranbir is currently promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, releasing in theatres on Holi, March 8. He stars opposite Shraddha Kapoor in the Luv Ranjan film that also has Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor among the ensemble cast.

Besides this, he has also wrapped up the shoot of his another film, Animal. It stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Saurabh Shukla and is scheduled to release on August 11.

