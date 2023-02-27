Ranbir Kapoor talks fondly about daughter Raha Kapoor: 'Her smile breaks your heart, I don't want to leave home'

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has spoken about his daughter Raha Kapoor and showered love on her saying that 'seeing that smile breaks your heart'. The actor was speaking at a promotional event for his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in Kolkata. Ranbir revealed that he doesn't want to leave home and keeps looking at Raha's photos. (Also Read | Here's what Ranbir Kapoor revealed about the moment when Raha was born. Watch)

Ranbir and actor Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April last year. A few months later they became parents to daughter Raha in November. Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post called it the 'best news of our lives'. Alia called Raha 'a magical girl'. The couple has not revealed the face of Raha yet.

As quoted by the Times of India, Ranbir said, “I don’t want to leave home. This morning, just the 20 minutes I got with her before my flight rejuvenated me. I miss her a lot, I keep seeing her photos. I’m a burping specialist. I never knew burping is such a big part (in the early stages of a child). Whenever I’m at home, I’m always beside her and it’s magical. She has just started smiling in the last two weeks. And seeing that smile breaks your heart. It feels like a new understanding of love. You were asking me about the language of love, but the baby has no language. It’s a love you cannot describe."

Ranbir also asked a journalist if he was a father and was told that he was not. Ranbir then said, “I wish that upon you, because it’s the best feeling in the world."

Ranbir will be next seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar along with Shraddha Kapoor and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi. Produced by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T-Series' Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will release in theatres on March 8. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha.

Ranbir also has Animal in the pipeline alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Bhanga, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri. The film is all set to release in theatres on August 11 this year.

