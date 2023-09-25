Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh? Fans argue over which actor has shown more range in their careers

Fans and cinephiles took to X (formerly Twitter) to come out in support of their favourite actor between Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh when a fan asked them who has more 'range'. While there were numerous votes in favour of both the actors, there were many who also reasoned out why one was better than the other. Let's read some of the responses. (Also read: Alia Bhatt becomes Rocky, Ranveer Singh turns into Rani as Karan Johar's film makes streaming debut. Watch)

Ranbir or Ranveer?

Fans debated over the performances of both the actors to come up with their responses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It all began when a user posted a picture that had combined stills of Ranbir Kapoor from Sanju and Ranveer Singh from Gully Boy and asked, "Difficult question: Who has more acting ‘range’ Ranbir or Ranveer?" To this, many fans commented that Ranbir is the 'finest' whereas some said that Ranveer is 'brilliant' and has shown more 'versatility.' At the end the comments weighed more on the favour of Ranveer.

Majority in Ranveer's favour

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One fan commented, "Khilji alone overshadows every character Ranbir has ever played." Another said, "Both are great actors but when it comes to playing variety of characters #RanveerSingh is way ahead of Ranbir Kapoor." A comment also read, "I don't think anyone from his generation can do what ranveer did in the climax of bajirao mastani, a towering warrior in the throes of hallucinations, the sheer devastation & agony." A fan also said, "I don't think anyone from his generation can do what ranveer did in the climax of bajirao mastani, a towering warrior in the throes of hallucinations, the sheer devastation & agony." "The who can play a boy-next-door Delhiite, then a flamboyant Ram, a Marathi warrior, then an evil Mughal emperor, then a revered Cricketer in a biographical drama, then a rich brat turned good boy Hero... Ranveer Singh seems to be the obvious choice," read another response.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans on Ranbir

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, a fan posted a short clip from Tamasha and said, "I don’t think Ranveer can pull this off. While Ranbir can easily reprise any of Ranveer’s roles. It’s #Ranbirkapoor for me." Another said, "Ranveer Singh can never perform a mute and deaf character where he has no histrionics, theatrics and voice mod to pad his performance. I rest my case here. If Ranveer pulls off a Barfi in his lifetime, I'll admit both are on par. Till then RK clears by miles."

On the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani, which was a critical as well as commercial success. Meanwhile, Ranbir was last seen in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, alongside Shraddha Kapoor. He has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal lined up for release in December.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hello cinephiles, we're LIVE on WhatsApp! Join here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON