Ranbir Kapoor photobombs Riddhima at Alia Bhatt's grandfather's birthday party, see pics

Alia Bhatt celebrated the birthday of her grandfather on Wednesday and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor was seen photobombing one of the many pictures from the bash. Alia's mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, along with her daughter Samara, were also present at the birthday party.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a bunch of pictures from Alia Bhatt's grandfather's birthday party. One of them had the birthday boy posing with her as Ranbir Kapoor sneaked into a corner of the frame. Riddhima also shared pictures of herself, daughter Samara and mother Neetu from the party. There were more pictures of Alia posing with Neetu, Samara and others.

Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were all in attendance.

Samara, Neetu, Alia, Riddhima, Shaheen and Soni Razdan pose together.

Riddhima posted many pictures from the celebrations. One of them showed Alia and her mother, Soni Razdan, posing with the birthday boy while another had just Alia's grandfather. She captioned it, "Such a boss." Alia also shared pictures from the bash.

Alia Bhatt poses with her granddad.

Earlier, Soni had put up a birthday note for her father. She wrote, "Daddy has turned 93 years young today ! The best story teller to children in the world .. he used to make them up as he went along .. and we even had a series called Neelam and Gagan .. which he regaled my sis and me with in weekly instalments ; a prolific badminton and snooker player in the olden days; a good bridge player and now an avid golfer ( yes he still plays) apart from being an architect who still practices ! ... (designed Chitrakoot and Woodlands) the list is endless and so is his boundless energy, enthusiasm and ability to tell the most hilarious jokes with full character renditions. Many of the talents we possess in the family we get from him. Happy Birthday darling daddy. You make us all proud."

Neetu Kapoor and Neena Gupta were among the first ones to drop their 'happy birthday' wishes on Soni's post. Lillete Dubey also wrote, "How wonderful Soni! Inspiring and heart warming ! Big hug to him." Rasika Duggal commented, "Oh yay ! Happy Birthday uncle ! I remember you telling us about him."

Archana Puran Singh wrote, "Awwwwwww Happy birthday to your dad Soni He sounds absolutely amazing My regards and best wishes." Soni thanked everyone for their wishes and wrote, "Thank you all for your heartfelt wishes. Overwhelmed by all your love. Daddy will see all your lovely messages."

Shaheen Bhatt shares a picture with Alia and their grandfather.

Shaheen also shared a post for her grandad who turned 93.