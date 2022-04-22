Ranbir Kapoor poses in Himachali cap with fans in Manali amid Animal shoot. Check out unseen pics

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are currently in Manali where they are scheduled to shoot for their upcoming film Animal. Taking to Instagram, a fan account shared several pictures as the actors posed with fans in the hill station. Rashmika and Ranbir will feature together in a film for the first time. (Also Read | Mami Alia Bhatt reacts to Samara Sahni's 'welcome to the family' post, Neetu Kapoor calls their chat ‘the sweetest’)

In one of the photos, Ranbir was seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt, a black jacket, white pants, black shoes and a cap. He took the cap off and replaced it with a red and grey traditional Himachali cap in another picture. Rashmika Mandanna was seen wearing a similar cap along with a white T-shirt and black denims. The actors were seen with traditional Himachal shawl and muffler while they posed with the fans.

Ranbir with a fan.

Animal is being shot in Manali.

Ranbir flew out of Mumbai a few days after his wedding with actor Alia Bhatt. The duo got married on April 14 in the presence of family and friends at Ranbir's Mumbai home Vastu.

Ranbir and Rashmika's film Animal, a crime drama, will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor are also a part of the project. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11, 2023. Earlier, Parineeti Chopra was cast in the film, but according to reports she had to opt out due to a scheduling conflict.

Ranbir returned to work after only two days after his wedding. Last Sunday, he was spotted at T-Series' office. In several clips and pictures, Ranbir was seen stepping out of his car. Ranbir had greeted the media and even acknowledged their wishes. When one of the photographers wished Ranbir 'shaadi mubarak (congratulations on your wedding)', he flashed a thumbs-up sign.

Alia and Ranbir fell in love on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. Alia and Ranbir will work together in a film for the first time.

