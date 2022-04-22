Mami Alia Bhatt reacts to Samara Sahni's 'welcome to the family' post, Neetu Kapoor calls their chat ‘the sweetest’

Actor Alia Bhatt has reacted to her and her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara Sahni's 'welcome to the family' post. Recently, Samara on Instagram shared pictures as she celebrated her uncle, Ranbir's wedding. The first photo featured Alia and Ranbir from their wedding ceremony. (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara Sahni welcomes 'mami' Alia Bhatt to the family, Neetu Kapoor calls it the sweetest)

The second photo starred the family members posing at the mehendi ceremony. The picture included Alia, Ranbir Kapoor, Samara, Bharat Sahni, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, and Navya Naveli Nanda among others.

Samara captioned the post, "Welcome to the family Alia mami (aunty) @aliaabhatt I love you so much." Reacting to the post, Alia responded, "Love you samuuuuuuu (red heart emojis)." Neetu commented, "Awww this is the sweetest (red heart and heart eye emojis)." Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped red heart emojis.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on April 14 at former's Mumbai home, Vastu. The two took pheras in the presence of their closest friends and family members: Kareena Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Luv Ranjan, among others.

Hours after taking pheras with Ranbir, Alia took to Instagram and shared their wedding pictures. She wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

Ranbir and Alia fell in love with each other while working on their upcoming film Brahmastra five years ago. The film, helmed by Ayan, is a combination of mythology and science fiction. It will release in theatres on September 9 in five languages--Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a part of the film.

Alia also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. She is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Netflix's international spy thriller Heart of Stone which will feature Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON