Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara Sahni welcomes 'mami' Alia Bhatt to the family, Neetu Kapoor calls it the sweetest

Ranbir Kapoor's 11-year-old niece Samara Sahni has become the latest member of the Kapoor clan to welcome Alia Bhatt into the family. Samara, who is the daughter of Ranbir's sister Ridhhima Kapoor Sahni, took to social media on Wednesday, to share pictures from Ranbir and Alia's wedding with a sweet message for her Alia mami. The welcome note was appreciated by fans as well as grandma Neetu Kapoor and mom Riddhima. Also read: Neetu Kapoor wishes ‘samdhi-samdhan’ Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt on anniversary. Check out her post

Samara has a popular Instagram account, which is managed by her mom Riddhima. On the account, the 11-year-old shared two pictures in a post on Wednesday evening. The first picture showed Alia and Ranbir posing at the wedding while the second one had the bride and the groom with the rest of the Kapoor family, including Samara. She captioned the post, "Welcome to the family Alia mami @aliaabhatt I love you so much."

The adorable post saw Ranbir's mother actor Neetu Kapoor comment, "Awww this is the sweetest." She added several heart emojis after the comment. Riddhima also dropped several heart emojis in the comment section. Samara is the daughter of Riddhima and her husband, businessman Bharat Sahni. She was born in 2011.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14 at his Bandra home Vastu in a small, intimate ceremony. The wedding was held on the balcony of the house, which Alia described as their 'favourite spot'. The ceremonies were attended by only close friends and family of the couple amid secrecy.

Ranbir and Alia began dating after they started working on Ayan Mukerji's Bramhastra in 2017. The film also marks the first time they will be seen together on screen. The much-delayed film is finally set to hit the screens this year on September 9. It also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

