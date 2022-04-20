Neetu Kapoor wishes ‘samdhi-samdhan’ Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt on anniversary. Check out her post

Neetu Kapoor has shared warm wishes on the wedding anniversary of her son Ranbir Kapoor's in-laws Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt. Ranbir married Soni and Mahesh's daughter Alia Bhatt last Thursday. The wedding was an intimate affair with only close family and friends in attendance. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor hugs emotional father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt in new pics from wedding day. See here)

Neetu took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a picture of Soni and Mahesh. Soni is seen in a grey saree while Mahesh is wearing a black shirt with black pants. They are posing at Soni's home in Mumbai and she is holding his arm while posing for the camera.

Neetu Kapoor' post for Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan.

Sharing the photo, Neetu wrote, “Happy anniversary samdhi and samdhan ji. Love and hugs." She tagged Soni in her post as well. Soni also shared an anniversary post. “‘Age cannot wither her nor custom stale her infinite variety’ This quote about Cleopatra could well apply to our marriage as well. Happy Anniversary old chap. Cheers to many more fun times ahead,” she wrote with a picture of them from their young days and a more recent one.

Soni and Mahesh got married in 1986 and have two daughters together--Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt. Recently, at the wedding, Mahesh's kids from his first wedding with Kiran Bhatt--Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt--also joined the celebrations.

The wedding was also attended by the Kapoor clan--Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Karisma Kapoor, her son Kiaan, Kareena Kapoor, her husband Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jehangir, Armaan Jain, Rima Jain, Anissa Jain, Aadar Jain, Shweta Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda and Nikhil Nanda with others.

After the wedding, Alia shared a bunch of pictures from the mehendi and wedding ceremonies, as did Neetu and Soni. In one of her posts dedicated to Alia and Ranbir, Neetu wrote, “Chote kapoor saab and my bahurani." Soni welcomed Ranbir to the family and wrote, “They say you lose a daughter when you gain a son. I say we gain a wonderful son, a lovely warm family and my darling beautiful baby girl is right here with us always. Ranbir and Alia here’s wishing you so much love, light and happiness in your journey together. Your loving Maa.”

